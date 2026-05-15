2 Recently-Traded Dodgers Prospects Already Dominating for New Teams

Somewhere between the time the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, and the time they raised their second consecutive championship banner in Dodger Stadium, they traded a pair of prospects who were blocked on their organizational depth chart.

Fans can be forgiven for overlooking the deals that sent pitcher Robinson Ortiz to the Seattle Mariners, and outfielder Damon Keith to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers have established their knack for evaluating their own prospects well — keeping the best in the organization while letting the worst move on.

In the cases of Ortiz and Keith, their major league potential has only grown since they were traded.

Keith, traded to the Brewers in March, has thrived for Milwaukee's Double-A affiliate. Among qualified Southern League hitters, Keith's 174 wRC+ ranks first. He's slashing .333/.423/.643 in 97 plate appearances for the Biloxi Shuckers.

Similar to Eddys Leonard, Damon Keith has been thriving in Milwaukee’s system!



97 PA

.333/.423/.643

174 wRC+

9.3 BB%

27.8 K%

16 XBH



Among Qualified hitters, Damon Keith has the highest wRC+ in the Southern League.



Keep it up, DK! https://t.co/KIbFunWCXp — Austin Brubaker (@AustinBru99) May 13, 2026

Keith, 25, is repeating Double-A for the third straight year, but could be on the verge of a promotion.

Playing last season for the Tulsa Drillers, Keith slashed .226/.296/.386 in 89 games while making two separate trips to the injured list. In 2024, he slashed .259/.340/.496 in an injury-shortened 75-game season at Tulsa.

The Dodgers originally selected Keith in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Cal Baptist University.

Ortiz, 26, got his first taste of the Triple-A level in 2025 after finishing 2024 with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. The left-hander performed well enough in his 15-game cameo with the Comets (2.76 ERA, 14 strikeouts in 16.1 innings) that he was selected to the Dodgers' 40-man roster last November.

A mere 10 days later, however, the Dodgers traded Ortiz to Seattle for right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough. That cleared a spot on the 40-man roster; Gough, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, has yet to make his 2026 debut.

Meanwhile, the Mariners might be taking a hard look at Ortiz for a potential call-up. In 14 games at Triple-A Tacoma, he's allowed three runs in 15.1 innings (1.76 ERA) while limiting opponents to a .151 batting average. Picking up where he left off in 2025, Ortiz is striking out more than a batter per inning at the highest level of the minors.

The Dodgers' bullpen ranks third in MLB in FanGraphs' version of WAR. Their outfield is full. Keith and Ortiz might not have gotten their chance to shine in Los Angeles, but both are examples of the organization identifying their prospect potential without contributing to ESPN's No. 4 farm system.

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