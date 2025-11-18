Dodgers Trade Pitcher to Mariners in 1-for-1 Swap

The Los Angeles Dodgers made their first trade of the offseason Sunday evening, sending 40-man roster addition Robinson Ortiz to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for 22-year-old right-hander Tyler Gough.

The Dodgers acquired minor league RHP Tyler Gough via a trade from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for RHP Robinson Ortiz. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 17, 2025

The Mariners selected Gough in the ninth round of the MLB Draft in 2022, and he made his professional debut the following season. He played Single-A in 2023, making 10 appearances on the mound. Gough posted a 5.70 ERA through 30 innings that season, striking out 24 batters.

More news: Dodgers Postseason Hero Announces Surprise Surgery After World Series

He remained in Single-A in 2024, making 23 starts. Gough improved in nearly every area from his 2023 campaign, recording a 4.33 ERA through 95.2 innings and striking out 99 batters. He also had a 1.41 WHIP, which was far better than his mark from the season previous.

The Dodgers signed Ortiz as an international free agent in 2017, and he has remained in the system since. He pitched in rookie ball in 2017 and 2018, splitting time in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona League, before moving up to Single-A in 2019.

More news: Dodgers Expected to Pursue Kyle Tucker Only Under One Condition: Report

He didn't pitch in 2020 but returned in 2021, posting a 0.77 ERA through 11 innings pitched. Ortiz also sat out 2022 and 2023, but returned to pitching in 2024. He stayed in Single-A for another year, posting a 0.82 ERA through six appearances.

Ortiz began to move up through the ranks in 2025, quickly ascending the through the Dodgers' ranks. He started the season in High-A, and moved to Double-A after making 18 appearances. He had amazing numbers in Double-A, recording a 1.69 ERA through 18 appearances, and quickly moved up to Triple-A, where he ended the season.

More news: Dodgers Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker by Multiple Insiders

He had a 2.76 ERA with Oklahoma City through his 18 appearances, and the Dodgers ultimately moved him to the 40-man roster following the season. Following the move, though, the Dodgers have a free spot on the roster, and could look to add a free agent to fill the spot soon.

If not, though, the Dodgers received a younger pitcher who had a solid couple of seasons, and still has plenty of time to become a staple of the Dodgers' pitching staff.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.