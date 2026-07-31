Andrew Friedman Doesn't Rule Out Dodgers Blockbuster Trade at Deadline

Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Dodgers haven't been shy about adding star talent to the roster.

Los Angeles has brought in multiple big-time players to the team, leading to all sorts of frustration around the league. And with the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, the Dodgers are again being linked to some of the biggest names in the sport.

So far, it has been reported that the Dodgers may not want to pursue another massive trade, but with this organization, nothing can be counted out. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman weighed in on the plans for the team ahead of the deadline.

“I think our mindset is always, and we’ve talked about this, there just aren’t that many star-level players in the game,” Friedman said. “Any time one is available, we’re always going to participate in those conversations. We’ve shown to be very aggressive in the past.”

Ace Tarik Skubal has been the name most linked to the Dodgers this summer, with the left-hander set to be moved ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline. Skubal will be a free agent following the 2026 season, leaving some teams wary of sending out a haul for his services without a long-term guarantee.

The Dodgers' strong farm system allows them to at least talk with teams about almost any player in baseball. Los Angeles has devoted a lot of time and effort to scouting and building up the prospects in the organization over the years.

Some have speculated that the Dodgers could elect to go after Skubal to avoid facing him in the postseason. But Friedman shut those rumors down immediately.

“It’s so hard to line up on a trade to begin with,” Friedman said. “If I was so concerned about a player going to another team, I’d probably want that player and then I would just acquire that player.”

The Dodgers don't necessarily need Skubal, with the team already having a strong starting rotation. But injuries to multiple arms has reportedly seen the interest from Los Angeles grow in the days leading up to the deadline.

Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow should return to the rotation soon, but a new injury to Shohei Ohtani could have the Dodgers seriously considering Skubal. The Dodgers and Tigers have been rumored to "perfectly" match up on a deal, with Los Angeles having the type of prospects that Detroit is looking for.

However, Friedman and Co. have made it a point not to spend heavily at trade deadlines in the past. Yet having the opportunity to land a two-time Cy Young Award winner could be too much to pass on.

“We’re always of the mind of trying to do everything we can to put ourselves in the best position to win,” Friedman said. “Sometimes we’re fortunate enough to line up on things, sometimes not … We try to do everything we can to avoid not having to do something [at the deadline]. But when you’re able to be in a position to be a little bit more selective and opportunistic about what potentially is available, it just puts you in a better position.

"So as much flexibility as we can have, the better.”

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