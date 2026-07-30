Dodgers Viewed as 'Favorites' to Land Tarik Skubal by Rival Execs

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is the biggest name expected to be available ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been heavily linked with Skubal, but over the last few weeks, it was unclear how seriously the team would pursue him.

However, many rival executives around the league have been skeptical of the Dodgers' perceived lack of interest in Skubal. With the Dodgers' chance to three-peat this season, Los Angeles could look to bolster the starting rotation with one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Thus, according to ESPN insider Alden Gonzalez, the Dodgers are being viewed around the league as the favorites to land the left-hander.

"Dodgers officials have privately downplayed their interest in acquiring two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, if the Detroit Tigers ultimately make him available," Gonzalez wrote. "But rival executives continue to view them as favorites to land him, pointing to their deep farm system, their desire to win a third straight championship and the injury questions in their rotation as Monday's trade deadline approaches."

Skubal would be more of a luxury for the Dodgers rather than any sort of need. However, if acquired, the Dodgers would have early access to convincing him to say in Los Angeles long-term once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

Even as a possible rental, Skubal would likely cost the Dodgers a few prospects and a big-league starter. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan has been named as a trade candidate in any Skubal deal, with the lefty potentially taking his spot in the rotation.

Dodgers Injured Starters

The Dodgers are gearing up to have Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell rejoin the starting rotation in the next month, giving the team a boost. The team has also been without Shohei Ohtani on the mound as he deals with a knee and biceps injury.

With multiple guys coming back from injury, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is excited for the stretch run. Los Angeles hasn't had its full starting rotation healthy all season.

"I feel very confident," Roberts said of the team's pitching staff. "Obviously with Snell being more built up, everything that I'm hearing from the medical staff. I think Tyler is in a really good spot physically, on his way back to going out [on a rehab assignment]. And then Shohei, I just think that we're trying to be prudent.

"So overall, in total, I feel very good for the rest [of the season] with all three of these guys as starting pitchers."

Los Angeles doesn't necessarily need Skubal, but having a chance to bring in a two-time Cy Young Award winner doesn't come around often. Thus, Skubal will continue to be linked with the Dodgers until the deadline expires or he's traded elsewhere.

Even with the Dodgers' reported disinterest in Skubal, trade talks are always fluid at this time of the year. If Skubal does become available, the Dodgers will certainly be involved in the sweepstakes, even if it's just to drive up the price.

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