Dodgers Have 'Increased' Interest in Tarik Skubal, Unlikely to Trade One Specific Prospect

The Los Angeles Dodgers' unbeatable starting rotation is falling apart at the seams.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell has made just one start this season and is currently on a rehab assignment as he recovers from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow hasn't pitched since May 6 due to back spasms that have prevented him from even beginning a rehab assignment nearly three months later.

And now, two-way star Shohei Ohtani hasn't pitched since July 3, and revealed Tuesday night that he's dealing with both a knee injury and biceps issue that are keeping him off the mound.

The Dodgers expect all three pitchers to return to the mound this season. Of course, there's no guarantees when that will be and how they'll look if/when they return.

Because of that, the Dodgers reportedly have "increased" their interest in left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the questions surrounding Ohtani's availability to pitch are the driving force in that spike of interest.

While the Dodgers will discuss the framework of a Skubal trade over the next five days, Morosi reports that's there is one player who appears to be off-limits: top outfield prospect Josue De Paula.

The Dodgers’ interest in Tarik Skubal has increased due to questions surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s availability to pitch, as I reported on @MLBNetwork earlier.



Yet it is unlikely the Tigers could obtain OF prospect Josue De Paula as the headliner in a multi-player package. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2026

Why Would the Tigers Trade Tarik Skubal?

Skubal has made 16 starts this season, sporting a 2.79 ERA over 96.2 innings with 116 strikeouts to just 14 walks.

The reigning two-time Cy Young award winner also underwent elbow surgery to remove loose bodies this year, but returned five weeks later.

Skubal is set to hit free agency at the end of this season. With the Tigers not showing a willingness to pay him what he wants, he's almost certain to be wearing a new uniform come next season.

Because of that, the Tigers would be wise to get something out of Skubal rather than lose him for nothing this offseason aside from a comp pick — and the Dodgers would be able to put together the best package.

The Tigers are reportedly seeking a controllable starting pitcher in addition to prospects for Skubal. The Dodgers could offer right-hander Emmet Sheehan and any of their top outfield prospects (aside from De Paula, it appears).

De Paula, 21, is the team's No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Across 89 games at Double-A this year, he's hitting .309 with 16 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS of .928. He's added 27 stolen bases.

De Paula has some defensive concerns, but his bat could make him a star at the MLB level. With a bevy of outfield prospects behind him, the Dodgers would still be able to put together the best package without including De Paula.

A few weeks ago, a Skubal trade appeared to be a luxury the Dodgers didn't need. Suddenly, a trade for a starting pitcher is beginning to feel like a necessity, and there's no one better the Dodgers could get than Skubal.

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