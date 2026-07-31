Dodgers' 'Realistic' Tarik Skubal Trade Proposal is a No-Brainer for LA

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just days away, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are being closely watched around the league.

The main answer that everyone wants is whether or not the two-time defending champions will look to go after Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Skubal has been heavily linked with Los Angeles, but to this point, it's unclear if the Dodgers will seriously pursue him.

The Dodgers' interest has reportedly "increased" due to injury concerns in the starting rotation. Los Angeles doesn't necessarily need Skubal, but with injuries to starters Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani, the front office could look for an insurance plan.

Skubal would be quite the insurance policy.

Adding the left-hander would give the Dodgers another superstar in their quest to complete the three-peat this season. Skubal will be a free agent at the end of the year, so any team trading for him understoof that he could be a rental.

That will lower his price at least a little.

Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen put together "realistic" trade proposals for the left-hander, including one with the Dodgers:

Dodgers receive: LHP Tarik Skubal

Tigers receive: OF Zyhir Hope (Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect), LHP Zach Root (No. 10, No. 3 pitching), LHP Adam Serwinowski (No. 12, No. 5 pitching)

Why This Trade is a No-Brainer for the Dodgers

Since Skubal will be a free agent, the Dodgers aren't likely to send out multiple top-tier prospects to land him. But if this deal is on the table, the Dodgers should absolutely jump at the chance to land the left-hander.

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball, so the Tigers could make out well in this deal. Even without multiple top 100 prospects, this is still one of the best offers that Detroit could get for a few months of Skubal.

There has also been talk about the Dodgers including a major league-ready starter for Skubal, with right-hander Emmet Sheehan's name being mentioned the most. If the team were to add Sheehan to this deal instead of Root or Serwinowski, it would still be a no-brainer for the front office.

Hope is the No. 25-ranked prospect in baseball, so the Tigers would be getting an incredibly high-upside player. In Double-A this season, Hope has hit .290 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .886.

The Dodgers are very high on Hope, but understand they'll have to give up talent for someone like Skubal. Since the Dodgers have multiple top outfield prospects in their farm system, they'll likely give Detroit the pick of who they want, barring Josue De Paula.

Both Root and Serwinowski are strong pitching prospects, which makes them candidates to go for Skubal. Detroit would almost certainly like to bring back a pitcher that they can develop to be their "next Skubal."

Root has made 15 starts in High-A this year, with the left-hander posting a 2.40 ERA. Serwinowski, another left-hander, has been in Double-A this season, registering a 5.48 ERA over 19 starts.

Overall, the Dodgers remain one of the best trade partners for the Tigers in a Skubal deal. It remains to be seen if Skubal will end up in Los Angeles, but as the trade deadline grows closer, the smoke has started to grow.

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