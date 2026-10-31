Dodgers' 12-Year Veteran Projected to Sign 1-Year, $1.6 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw eight free agents officially hit the open market this week.

Many of the Dodgers' top players are locked up for years to come, but that's not true of their key role players. A handful of their key role players are free to sign with any team they choose, including three from their bullpen.

The Dodgers currently have four of their relief pitchers who are free agents, including their most experienced right-handed pitcher in Blake Treinen.

Treinen is hitting free agency after completing his two-year, $22 million deal with the Dodgers. He earned $11 million in 2026.

With Treinen set to enter his 13th season in the league and given his injury history, his projected contract is just over $1 million.

According to Spotrac, Treinen's projected market value is set at one-year, $1.6 million.

That projected contract would be ranked 213th in the league and 39th among relief pitchers.

Should the Dodgers Bring Back Blake Treinen?

The veteran reliever had a solid bounce-back season, albeit a shortened one. His ERA improved significantly from the previous season, posting a 3.64 ERA across 36 relief appearances.

Treinen pitched in 29.2 innings and recorded 32 strikeouts against 11 walks. On top of that, his groundball rate recovered to 44.4% after dipping the prior year.

While Treinen has been more than solid for the Dodgers since arriving in 2020, he has had his fair share of injuries. Prior to the 2026 postseason, the right-hander suffered a right shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen in the team's final regular-season series against the San Francisco Giants.

His right shoulder has not been kind to him. Back in 2022, Treinen had a partial tear of his right shoulder labrum/rotator cuff early in that season. Towards the end of the 2022 season, Treinen had major labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery and missed almost all of 2023.

Since then, it's been one thing after another for Treinen, with lung, hip and right forearm issues over the past three seasons.

In six seasons with the Dodgers, Treinen has sported a 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 236 strikeouts in 206 innings of work. He holds a 23-20 record along with 12 saves in 222 games as a Dodger.

Blake Treinen Free Agency Prediction

Treinen is a big question mark due to his age and injury history. While he's been a staple out of the bullpen and a pillar in the Dodgers' three World Series titles this decade, it'll be tough to let go of him, but I think that's the route the two sides ultimately go.

It's possible Treinen even retires this offseason at 38 years old.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.