One Major Contract Extension the Dodgers Could Get Done This Offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering what is set to be a crucial offseason.

After falling short of becoming the first three-peat champions since the 2000 New York Yankees, the Dodgers will do all they can to be the last team standing next fall.

The Dodgers will need to make the right moves this offseason if they want to reach that goal. Los Angeles has several directions it could take with its roster this winter, but extending Andy Pages should be near the top of the priority list.

Pages isn't just a good young player anymore; he's become one of the few young foundational pieces on an otherwise veteran-heavy Dodgers roster.

The Dodgers need to extend the 25-year-old now before his price potentially climbs even higher.

This past season, Pages earned the first All-Star nod of his career. The outfielder hit .274 with a career-high .811 OPS, 23 home runs, 85 RBIs and 140 hits in 511 at-bats and 134 games.

Pages' 6.0 WAR this past season shows just how valuable his all-around game is to the Dodgers.

While Pages was a bad defender during his rookie season, he became one of the game's best defensive center fielders in 2026, ranking in the 94th percentile among qualified defenders with plus-8 Outs Above Average.

Pages provides elite defense, but his age may be just as important to the Dodgers. With Los Angeles facing serious questions about its aging roster, locking up Pages long-term would give the organization a young cornerstone to build around for years to come.

The Dodgers desperately need to inject more youth into their roster, with many of their established players already on the wrong side of 30. Experience has worked to their advantage in previous seasons, but that wasn't the case this past season.

Pages is entering arbitration for the first time ahead of the 2027 season and is projected for roughly $4.9 million.

As things stand, Pages is under club control through the 2030 season before reaching free agency.

The Dodgers don't need to extend Pages, but waiting also carries risk. If Pages follows this season with another All-Star-caliber year, buying out his arbitration seasons and some free-agent years becomes substantially more expensive.

Pages has gone from a promising young outfielder to a legitimate building block. Los Angeles has no immediate risk of losing him, but that shouldn't stop them from trying to secure one of their youngest core players before his value rises even further.

From a team perspective, extending him is a no-brainer.

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