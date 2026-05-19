Dave Roberts Calls Breakout Dodgers Star is 'Top 3 or 4' in MLB at Position

On a roster littered with MVPs and All-Stars, one surprise Los Angeles Dodger is putting together the best season of anyone.

Andy Pages is batting .299 with 10 home runs, 41 runs batted in and an OPS of .865 this season. He leads the National League in bWAR (3.3) and is second on the Dodgers in fWAR (2.2).

Defensively, Pages ranks in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average with a plus-6 total. His arm value and arm strength are in the 97th and 96th percentile, respectively.

Pages demonstrated his defensive prowess against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend, including an incredible diving catch to save a run on Saturday.

“If I have the chance to get to the ball, I’ll get it,” Pages said. “That’s my mentality. If I have to fall or dive, if I have the smallest chance to catch the ball, my mentality is to catch it.”

What a catch by Andy Pages, as he continues his All-Star campaign on both sides of the ball for the Dodgers.



He had 9 Defensive Runs Saved coming into the game. He saved a run here on a ball that had an expected batting average of .710.



What a play.pic.twitter.com/wKpSq3W5nA — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

His performance this season has earned him high praise from his manager.

“If you look at center fielders in the big leagues, both sides of the ball, he’s got to be top three or four,” manager Dave Roberts said.

So, let's take a look.

Where Does Andy Pages Rank Among Best Center Fielders in MLB?

In the offseason, Pages was already earning national recognition. ESPN's Buster Olney ranked the Dodgers outfiedler as the 10th-best center fielder heading into the season.

"Pages was on his way to a really great season, batting .280 with 19 homers through Aug. 12, but he struggled down the stretch and into the postseason, so the Dodgers will be looking for him to bounce back early in the season," Olney wrote.

It's safe to say he bounced back in a big way.

MLB.com also ranked Pages as one of the top center fielders heading into the 2026 campaign. The Dodgers outfielder was No. 6, coming in behind Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jackson Merrill, Byron Buxton, Wyatt Langford and Julio Rodríguez.

Crow-Armstrong, who made a name for himself in Los Angeles when he went at Dodger fans, is batting .239 with a .673 OPS this season for the Chicago Cubs.

Merrill is struggling in his third season with the San Diego Padres, hitting .202 with a .594 OPS.

Buxton is hitting .260 with an OPS of .899 for the Minnesota Twins.

Langford is batting .238 with a .636 OPS for the Texas Rangers in 2026.

Meanwhile, Rodríguez is hitting .251 with an OPS of .738 this season for the Seattle Mariners.

The top five center fielders heading into the 2026 season haven't performed as well as Pages thus far, and discourse surrounding the Dodgers outfielder's success should heat up as the All-Star Game approaches this summer.

“We’re working on all the different things I’ve struggled with, trying to improve those every day,” Pages said in Spanish. “It’s the only way to get better.”

Pages is playing like an All-Star and should certainly be considered to compete in the Midsummer Classic. Based on fWAR and bWAR, he's the best center fielder in MLB right now.

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