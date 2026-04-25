Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Takes Another Massive Shot at Dodgers Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs seem to have a budding rivalry growing, even if much of the heat is coming from mentions in the media, rather than play on the field.

Whether it's Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong's offseason comments about Dodgers fans, or manager Craig Counsell going after LA's Shohei Ohtani advantage, the two teams seem to have beef.

Ahead of the Dodgers' first game against the Cubs on Friday, Crow-Armstrong tripled down on his comments regarding LA fans. The outfielder previously had accused Los Angeles fans of being fair weather supporters, which caused an uproar from the fanbase.

“I don’t triple down,” Crow-Armstrong said to the California Post. “But I don’t f—king regret s—t.”

“People that I grew up with that say they’re Dodgers fans don’t know s—t about baseball,” Crow-Armstrong added. “They don’t pay attention to the team, it’s just a place they go."

Crow-Armstrong is from the Los Angeles area, so his words seem to be coming from a strange place. The outfielder also compared LA fans to those from Chicago, saying that the Cubs supporters were better because they care more and are willing to be out in the cold for games.

"[Dodger fans go to] take pictures of themselves at the games, just like what they go to Lakers games for and sit courtside and look good," he said.

“And, do what you do,” he continued. “But Cubs fans don’t do that. We got a fan base that loves being there in 20-degree weather.”

After the Cubs star struck out in his first game back at Dodger Stadium since his comments, the Dodgers' social media didn't forget his words, making a post to troll the Cubs star outfielder.

A strikeout worthy of taking pictures and whatever. pic.twitter.com/w9wIVX8QDL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 25, 2026

However, the Dodgers are consistently at the top of baseball in terms of attendance, breaking records year after year. And considering how expensive tickets are currently, most fans aren't just showing up to take pictures.

Overall, in his first appearance in front of the Dodgers' fans, Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with one hit, one walk and two runs scored.

Chicago took the first game of the matchup against the Dodgers by a score of 6-4. Los Angeles led 4-0 late in the game after an impressive showing from starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan, but the Dodgers' bullpen couldn't hold the lead.

Crow-Artmstrong said that he holds no ill will with the fans of the Dodgers, but his comments aren't going to be forgotten. Every time he comes to Dodger Stadium for the rest of his career, he will be booed and trash-talked.

No matter what he thinks about the fans, the Los Angeles supporters always show up for their team. And if anything, his comments could motivate the Dodgers to be even louder, adding fuel to the already burning flame.

The Dodgers and Cubs will continue their three-game series on Saturday as LA looks to even up the series, and potentially win it on Sunday.

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