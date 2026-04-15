Dave Roberts Reveals Why Shohei Ohtani is Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the New York Mets.

Ohtani was hit by a pitch during Monday's game, which appears to have played a factor in the Dodgers' decision to use the two-way star as solely a starting pitcher on Wednesday. Ohtani has gone 0-for-7 since being plunked in the right shoulder.

Manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani still has lingering soreness from the hit by pitch, and that just pitching on Wednesday “gives him the best chance to stay loose during the outing."

Ohtani only reached base via an intentional walk in Tuesday night’s game against the Mets. Ohtani is hitting .254 with five home runs, 10 runs batted in and an OPS of .910 on the year.

Wednesday marks the first time since May 28, 2021 that Ohtani has not hit during a game where he is also the starting pitcher (which was also before MLB instituted its new two-way rule that allows him to stay in games as a hitter after his pitching start is done).

Ohtani is sporting a 0.00 ERA through 12 innings with eight strikeouts this season.

The idea that Ohtani wouldn't hit on the days he took the mound had been discussed this spring, but Roberts never gave any indication that would be the case before Wednesday.

The 2026 season marks the first full two-way season of Ohtani as a Dodger. He made his Dodgers pitching debut last June, tossing one inning against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani ended the 2025 season with a 2.87 ERA across 47 innings pitched with 62 strikeouts. Now, he's leading the Dodgers in ERA, along with Alex Vesia who also has a 0.00 mark.

This year, Ohtani appears to have his eyes set on a Cy Young. The Dodgers superstar has won MVPs and World Series cahmpionships, but the right-hander has never won the prestigious pitching award.

"He seems like he's on a mission, pitching-wise," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said this spring. "Whenever we've seen him on a mission, good things happen."

"I do think last year it was important for him to just get back, get healthy and get pitching," pitching coach Mark Prior said. "Now, it's about maybe refining the usages, the arsenal, maybe how he attacks hitters, and knowing what his stuff is now."

Ohtani will get a chance to add to that on Wednesday. He won't be able to help himself in the batter's box, though.

Can Shohei Ohtani Pinch-Hit for the Dodgers on Wednesday vs the Mets?

Roberts said Ohtani is not an option to hit for the Dodgers on Wednesday night.

He joked: “You can tell [Mets manager] Carlos Mendoza he’s available, though.”

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