Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Shohei Ohtani Out of Lineup, Still Pitching

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the New York Mets on Wednesday as Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day.

The Dodgers dominated the Mets, 4-0, on Monday, before winning a 2-1 pitchers' duel on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers (13-4) will look to earn their third series sweep of the season, while the Mets (7-11) will look to bring an end to their seven-game losing streak.

Shohei Ohtani, who hasn't missed a game this season, is the starting pitcher, but isn't in the lineup as a hitter. It's the first game he's been out of the lineup this season.

Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Ohtani is still taking the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday night. The right-hander has a 0.00 ERA across his first 12 innings this season, and hasn't allowed an earned run over his last 28.2 innings pitched in the regular season.

Ohtani battled in his most recent start against the Toronto Blue Jays, recording just two strikeouts on 96 pitches over six innings. He'll look to have a more Ohtani-like start against the Mets on Wednesday night.

Opposite Ohtani will be right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes, making his fourth start of the season. Holmes is off to a dominant start this season, allowing just three runs over 18 innings for a 1.50 ERA.

He has struggled with walks, allowing eight free passes while striking out 12. The patient Dodgers lineup will look to take advantage of that, and potentially chase Holmes from the game earlier than he'd like.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Kyle Tucker, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Dalton Rushing, DH Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Tucker is leading off with Ohtani out of the lineup, while Rushing is the designated hitter. The rest of the lineup is standard, with Freeman moving up into the No. 2 hole and Hernández hitting cleanup.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets on Jackie Robinson Day

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on Wednesday, April 15 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN in a special Jackie Robinson Day broadcast. It can also be streamed on FuboTV or in the ESPN app. It will not be on Sportsnet LA.

This will be ESPN's first Major League Baseball game of the 2026 season. Joe Buck, Orel Hershiser and Ron Darling will be in the booth calling the game.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.