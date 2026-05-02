Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Named Biggest Disappointment of April

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki struggled throughout the first month of his second season in Major League Baseball.

While the Dodgers have been adamant that Sasaki will remain in the rotation — not go to the bullpen or be sent to the minor leagues — his performance in April didn't exactly provide much confidence on his start days.

Sasaki made five starts for the Dodger over the season's first month, compiling a 6.35 ERA across 22.2 innings of work. He allowed 16 runs on 28 hits with 13 walks. He gave up seven home runs while striking out 22.

Worst of all, Sasaki only completed five innings in two of his five starts. Manager Dave Roberts has challenged him multiple times this year to go deeper into ballgames.

Because of his struggles, Sasaki was named the biggest starting pitcher disappointment of the season's first month by ESPN's David Schoenfield.

"Sasaki has been wild and hittable, leading to an unsightly 1.809 WHIP," Schoenfield wrote. "The splitter can still be an effective wipeout pitch, but the problem is getting to it in a strikeout count: Though Sasaki throws plenty hard, averaging 97 mph on his fastball, it's straight and doesn't miss bats. Batters are 17-for-43 (.395) with five home runs against it.

"He's in the rotation for now, and he needs the innings to work on his repertoire, but maybe those innings need to come in Triple-A."

Sasaki made improvements in his most recent start, completing changing how he throws his splitter. Roberts, who has been nothing but positive while speaking about Sasaki early this season, was encouraged by the new-look pitch.

“I thought tonight was Roki’s best outing. I don’t think the line does it justice,” Roberts told reporters after last Saturday's game. “I think him and [pitcing coaches] Connor [McGuiness] and Mark [Prior] were working on some things and wanted to add a little bit more velocity to it. It simulates a fastball more versus some type of offspeed pitch.

"Good stuff to build off of.”

Sasaki is taking the mound on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he'll look to shake off a rough April and turn a new leaf heading into the summer months.

With Blake Snell nearing a return, the three pitchers at the back of the rotation — Sasaki, Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski — are seemingly pitching for their spots each time they take the mound.

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