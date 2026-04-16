Dodgers' Dave Roberts Sends Clear Message on Roki Sasaki Potentially Moving to Bullpen

There were real questions surrounding Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki entering the 2026 season.

Sasaki had a very up-and-down spring for Los Angeles. Over four starts, he posted an ERA of 15.58, throwing just 8.2 innings. His issues became magnified with every outing, and some believed he should start the year in Triple-A.

The Dodgers, however, were adamant that he would remain in the big league starting rotation to open the season.

So far this year, Sasaki hasn't fully eased any concerns, putting up an ERA of 6.23 over three starts. This has brought the questions around the right-hander back up, but the Dodgers don't seem to be giving up on him any time soon.

Los Angeles should be getting left-hander Blake Snell back from injury in the next month or so, and once this happens, there was thought that Sasaki could be moved to the bullpen. But manager Dave Roberts quickly shot this idea down, saying that the young right-hander would remain in the rotation.

“When Blake comes back," Roberts said, "Roki will not be in the bullpen."

Despite his struggles, Sasaki's place in the rotation seems secure for now. That doesn't mean the Dodgers don't want to see more from him, though.

Sasaki has pitched just four innings twice this season, finishing five innings once. Roberts knows it's not sustainable to have a starting pitcher not consistently giving the team at least five innings.

“With the stuff that he had today, the six strikeouts and the swing-and-miss and all that stuff, that sets up for going deeper in the game,” Roberts said after his most recent outing in which he pitched four innings against the Texas Rangers. “So that’s something that I talked to him about, and challenging him to, when you take the baseball, we’re trying to go five innings or more. So I think that’s the next progression for him, to be consistently able to do that."

Sasaki agrees.

“In my three starts, I’ve pitched four innings, five innings, four innings, so I haven’t pitched very many innings,” Sasaki said. “I can’t burden the relievers like that.”

While the Dodgers have no interest in sending Sasaki to the minor leagues or the bullpen, he will need to show more consistency on the mound sooner rather than later.

Last season, the right-hander made his debut in the big leagues for Los Angeles, posting an ERA of 4.46 over 10 games (eight starts). Sasaki missed a large portion of time due to injury, but he was able to come back for the postseason, and he was a big reason why Los Angeles ended up winning the World Series again.

In nine relief appearances in the playoffs, Sasaki posted an ERA of 0.84 while recording three saves. His stuff on the mound can be lights out, but the right-hander just needs more fine-tuning in the big leagues.

Overall, the Dodgers remain confident in his stuff, but he will need to prove himself to the organization. The next few starts for Sasaki could be crucial; otherwise, Los Angeles may be forced to make a decision they never wanted to make.

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