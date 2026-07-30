Dodgers Lineup vs Mariners: Shohei Ohtani Out Amid Knee, Biceps Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Seattle Mariners are playing the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Mariners took Tuesday's series opener, 7-6, in a back-and-forth game that ended on a Mookie Betts groundout with the tying and winning runs in scoring position.

Then, on Wednesday, the Dodgers won by a score of 4-2 behind six shutout innings from left-hander Eric Lauer in what could be his final start as a Dodger with the trade deadline looming.

On Thursday, both teams will look to take the series as they head into their final three games this weekend before Monday's trade deadline.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, 2B Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, DH Dalton Rushing, C Kiké Hernández, LF

Shohei Ohtani is surprisingly out of the lineup amid his knee and biceps injury recoveries.

Ohtani has said the knee injury impacts him as a pitcher and base runner, but not as a hitter. However, he's not playing on Thursday night in a bit of a concerning development.

Dodgers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his run of dominance since the All-Star break.

Sasaki has made two starts in the second half of the season, allowing one earned run over 12.2 innings for a 0.71 ERA. Even more impressively, the velocity on his fastball has been up, and he's generated a whopping 37 swings-and-misses across the two games.

“I do think where he is at mechanically now, he isn’t thinking about that when he is on the mound. He is in compete mode. His delivery is in repeat mode," manager Dave Roberts said last week. "It doesn’t seem like he is searching anymore. He is just trying to execute a gameplan."

Overall this season, Sasaki has a 4.71 ERA across 93.2 innings with 94 strikeouts to 36 walks.

Opposite Sasaki will be Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo, who has a 4.37 ERA across 115.1 innings with 114 strikeouts to 24 walks.

It's been a down year for Woo, an All-Star in 2025 who's had a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the last two seasons.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mariners on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on Thursday, July 30 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. The game will also be broadcast on MLB Network.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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