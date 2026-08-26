Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Must-Win Game vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday at Truist Park.

The Dodgers dropped Tuesday's series opener, 4-3, as Tanner Scott allowed the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the offense then stranded Shohei Ohtani on third base despite him leading off the ninth with a triple.

The Dodgers will need to quickly put Tuesday's game behind them, though, as the Braves now lead the season series three games to one. If the Braves win one of the final two games in Atlanta, they'll earn the end-of-season tiebreaker over LA.

That could prove critical as the Dodgers are currently three games up on the Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League playoff picture. LA is one game back of the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers, who also own the end-of-season tiebreaker after winning four of seven games over the Dodgers this season.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the second game of the series looking to continue his dominant second half.

In six starts since the All-Star break, Sasaki is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 35 innings of work.

Overall this season, Sasaki owns a 4.42 ERA with 114 strikeouts across 116 innings.

Opposite Sasaki will Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who's making his third start of the season.

Smith-Shawver made his season debut on July 29 after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He then returned to the active roster last week against the Minnesota Twins, and is now making his second consecutive start at the big league level.

Across the two starts, the right-hander has allowed six runs over 8.2 innings for a 6.23 ERA.

In parts of four seasons at the big league level, he's made 18 appearances (17 starts), accruing a 4.03 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 82.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Alek Thomas, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Aug. 26 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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