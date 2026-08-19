Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Max Muncy and Tommy Edman Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night in the final matchup between the two teams this season.

The Dodgers dominated Monday's series opener, 11-5, before squeezing by in Tuesday's game by a score of 7-6.

On Wednesday, LA will look to finish the Rockies off and have a happy flight home ahead of a much-needed off day on Thursday.

Before the day off, though, they'll need to take care of business in Colorado.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his impressive second half of the season.

In five starts since the All-Star break, Sasaki is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA over 30 innings of work. Overall this season, the 24-year-old is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA over 111 innings.

Sasaki has faced the Rockies twice this season. On April 19 at Coors Field, he allowed three runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings. On July 8, in his final start of the first half, he allowed three runs on four hits over six innings.

Opposite Sasaki will be Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, who's 4-10 with a 6.27 ERA across 120.2 innings this season.

Freeland has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies, so he has plenty of experience against the Dodgers.

This year, he's faced the Dodgers twice, allowing eight runs on nine hits over four innings on May 26, and six runs on nine hits over five innings on July 6.

In his career, he's made 28 starts against the Dodgers, going 5-13 with a 5.23 ERA.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Miguel Rojas, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, 3B Ben Rortvedt, C

Max Muncy and Tommy Edman are out of the lineup, with Rojas and Kiké Hernández getting starts.

Moreover, Hunter Feduccia is out after exiting Tuesday's game early due to an illness.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Aug. 19 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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