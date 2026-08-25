Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Alex Call Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves kick off a huge series on Monday night at Truist Park.

The Dodgers currently have a four-game lead over the Braves for the No. 2 seed in the National League. However, Atlanta took two of three games from Los Angeles earlier this year, meaning they currently own the end-of-season tiebreaker.

"Obviously, I think the season series matters, and hopefully, it doesn't come into play," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "They're a really good ball club. I think they're sort of scuffling right now, but we're going to get their best."

The Dodgers enter this series red-hot, coming off consecutive sweeps against the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates.

As for the Braves, they won Sunday's game against the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers after dropping the series by losing the first two games.

Dodgers vs Braves Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is off the injured list and finally back after more than three months away.

Glasnow left his May 6 start against the Houston Astros after throwing a warm-up pitch due to back spasms. What was initially expected to be a minimal absence turned into a long stay on the injured list.

Before the injury, Glasnow was 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 39.2 innings. Across four rehab starts, he had a 1.32 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 13.2 innings.

Glasnow is not expected to have a pitch count in his long-awaited return to the mound.

“I’m just taking it like a normal start,” Glasnow said to The Athletic. “Whether this is the beginning of season or the end of season, I think it’s just a matter of getting on that routine and not making it any more than it needs to be.”

Opposite Glasnow will be right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder, who's making his 25th start of the season.

Elder is 8-7 with a 3.92 ERA across 137.2 innings this season. He faced the Dodgers on May 10, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and four walks with eight strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Call, LF Alek Thomas, CF Hunter Feduccia, C

Teoscar Hernández is out of the lineup on Tuesday, with Call starting in left field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 25 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA (with a special guest) and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS for out-of-market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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