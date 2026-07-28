Dodgers Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Series Opener vs Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after an extended road trip and are welcoming the Seattle Mariners into town for three games in the second-to-last series before the trade deadline.

The Dodgers (67-39) have the best record in Major League Baseball and a comfortable 12.5-game lead in the National League West. They went 6-3 on their road trip against the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

The Mariners (52-55) have been one of the league's biggest disappointments this season, currently in third place in the American League West. They've lost five of their last six games.

This is the lone meeting between the two teams this season. Last year, the Dodgers swept the Mariners in a three-game series in late September.

Dodgers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

All-Star left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in the series opener looking to continue his incredible season.

Wrobleski is 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA across 106.2 innings this season. Over his last two starts — one before the All-Star break and one after — he's allowed two runs over 13.1 innings with 14 strikeouts.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo, who has been much better as of late after a rough start to the season.

Overall, Castillo is 3-9 with a 4.85 ERA across 94.2 innings. However, since May 25, Castillo has a 3.35 ERA across 48.1 innings.

Castillo has been listed as a potential trade candidate ahead of the deadline as the Mariners have an influx of starting pitching talent and desperately need offensive help. This will be Castillo's last start before the break, and it's coming against a team that everyone is expecting to have to go through to win the World Series.

Talk about a good opportunity for an audition.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mariners on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, July 28 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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