Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Cubs Series, Including Tarik Skubal Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking on the Chicago Cubs for the first post-trade deadline series.

After a disappointing home stand that saw them go 2-4, including being swept by the Boston Red Sox, the Dodgers will hope for better results on the road. The Dodgers still hold a 10-game lead in the National League West division, sitting with a record of 69-43 on the season.

The Dodgers should be energized coming into the series following a blockbuster trade deadline acquisition of ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal will be making his Dodgers debut this series against the Cubs.

Chicago enters this series with a record of 63-49 on the year. The Cubs dropped two of three games to the New York Yankees in their last series.

Los Angeles faced the Cubs in April at home, with the Dodgers taking two of three games.

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Pitchers

Monday, Aug. 3: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs LHP Matthew Boyd

Wrobleski gets the nod for the Dodgers in the series opener, with Los Angeles counting on him to help them stop the bleeding. The All-Star left-hander is in the midst of an incredible year, recording a 2.88 ERA over 18 appearances (17 starts).

In his last outing, Wrobleski was roughed up for five runs over six innings against the Seattle Mariners. But the left-hander is an extremely confident individual and will be looking for a bounce-back start.

He faced the Cubs in that April series, pitching six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

The Cubs will counter with Boyd, who will be looking to keep up his strong performance from July. The left-hander recorded a 1.67 ERA over five starts last month.

Overall, he has a 3.41 ERA across 12 starts (66 innings) this season.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: LHP Tarik Skubal vs RHP Javier Assad

Skubal takes the mound in the second game of the series for his debut with the Dodgers. The ace left-hander has put together a strong run following surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow earlier this season.

In five starts in July, Skubal posted a 2.03 ERA, striking out 41 batters over 31 innings. The left-hander looked healthy and energized, with the Dodgers hoping for a strong outing against a good Cubs team in his debut.

Overall this season, he has a 2.79 ERA across 96.2 innings with 116 strikeouts.

Going opposite the new Dodgers ace will be right-hander Javier Assad, who's put together a nice season for Chicago. The right-hander has appeared in 18 games (nine starts), sporting a 3.75 ERA over 69.2 innings.

Wednesday, Aug. 5: TBD vs LHP Shota Imanaga

The Dodgers don't currently have a set starter for Wednesday's game. Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer would be in line to start. However, he could get traded before the deadline.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also said on Sunday that Lauer would be moving to the bullpen (assuming he's not traded).

Facing the Dodgers will be Imanaga, who has pitched against Los Angeles this season. In late April, the left-hander threw 5.1 innings against the Dodgers, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits.

Overall, Imanaga owns a 3.67 ERA over 22 starts this season.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs August 3-5

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 5:05 p.m. PT/8:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 11:20 a.m. PT/2:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA, Marquee Sports Network and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news