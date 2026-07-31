Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Final Series Before Trade Deadline vs Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a series win over the Seattle Mariners, are welcoming the Boston Red Sox into town for three games.

This will be the final series before Major League Baseball's Aug. 3 trade deadline, with both front offices likely working the phones as they prepare to upgrade their rosters.

The Dodgers (69-40), have the best record in baseball and no clear holes on their roster. However, they continue to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, and could be in the market for a catcher, right-handed hitter or bullpen help.

As for the Red Sox (57-51), they're in third place in the American League East and hold the AL's second wild-card spot.

They started trade season this past weekend, acquiring infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals in exchange for left-handed pitcher Connelly Early.

Unfortunately, Mead fractured his wrist after getting hit by a pitch in his first game with Boston and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Probables

Friday, July 31: RHP Edgardo Henriquez vs. LHP Ranger Suarez

The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game in the series opener with Henriquez starting things off. He has a 2.79 ERA across 42 innings with 42 strikeouts this season.

As for Suarez, he's in the midst of a strong first season with the Red Sox after spending the last eight years with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The left-hander has a 3.02 ERA across 95.1 innings (18 starts) with 103 strikeouts to 26 walks. He's allowed just five home runs.

He missed three weeks in July due to a groin strain but returned this past weekend, pitching four shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Saturday, August 1: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. LHP Payton Tolle

Yamamoto is taking the ball in the second game of the series continuing his once-a-week schedule. He's been dominant out of the All-Star break, pitching a complete game against the New York Yankees and following it up with six innings of one-run ball against the New York Mets.

Overall, Yamamoto is 11-6 with a 2.72 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 125.2 innings this season.

As for Tolle, he's in the midst of an impressive first full season in the major leagues. The left-hander has a 3.32 ERA across 95 innings with 103 strikeouts.

Sunday, August 2: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. LHP Jake Bennett

Sheehan will get the ball in Sunday's series finale in what could theoretically be his final start as a Dodger.

The 26-year-old has found himself in trade rumors as he could be a potential headliner in a trade for Skubal with the Tigers seeking young, controllable starting pitching.

Across 19 starts this season, Sheehan has a 4.95 ERA with 104 strikeouts over 92.2 innings of work.

Opposite Sheehan will be the left-handed Bennett, who's having a dominant rookie season after making his MLB debut on May 1.

Overall, he's 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA across 11 starts and 65.2 innings. He's allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight outings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox July 31-August 2

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

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