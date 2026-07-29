MLB Insider Says Dodgers Targeting Surprise Upgrade at Trade Deadline

The Aug. 3 trade deadline is less than a week away, and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be at the center of rumors.

Some rumors have discussed the team's interest level in going big-game hunting at the deadline, but for now, it seems as if Los Angeles will only look to make smaller depth moves. Of course, this could change, and the Dodgers do have the assets to add almost any player that the front office could want.

The Dodgers don't have many question marks on the roster, other than injured players. But the team should be getting some reinforcements back fairly soon.

So the more realistic targets for Los Angeles seem to be depth upgrades, or even the team improving the farm system. However, given that the Dodgers value flexibility across the roster, there could be some surprises that arise.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post is reporting that the Dodgers are part of a group of teams that are showing interest in adding a right-handed bat. He slid the report into a discussion about New York Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor.

"Tyrone Taylor is a capable fourth outfielder who’s hot, but he doesn’t have the hitting pedigree that will motivate teams seeking a righty bat (Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Phillies, Mariners)," Heyman wrote.

The Dodgers being mentioned here by Heyman is interesting because the team doesn't really require more right-handed hitting. The team already has plenty on the roster, and with utility man Kiké Hernández back from injury, the team appears set.

Taylor could be an interesting addition if the Dodgers were to move on from outfielder Alex Call. But assuming that the upgrades come more so to the bullpen or the catcher spot, adding Taylor wouldn't make a lot of sense.

The Dodgers would be better off looking elsewhere for upgrades, unless Taylor was part of a bigger trade with the Mets. New York starting pitcher Freddy Peralta has been on the trade block this summer, and Los Angeles was interested in him last offseason.

Dodgers Reportedly Targeting Right-Handed Bat Upgrade

In terms of the right-handed bat, it appears the Dodgers are canvassing the market for potential upgrades. With Will Smith out and Teoscar Hernández and Mookie Betts struggling, it is true the Dodgers are missing pop from the right side.

However, it's hard to imagine them replacing anyone in the lineup, and Kiké Hernández's return fills that need off the bench.

Of course, the team could fill two needs with one, acquiring a right-handed hitting catcher to pair with Dalton Rushing.

Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins or Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds could fit that description.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news