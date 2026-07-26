Dodgers Notes: LA Expected to Trade Outfielder, Surprise Deadline Prediction, Tarik Skubal Latest

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 4-3, on Saturday evening and improved to 67-38 on the year.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned his 11th win of the season, striking out five and allowing one earned run across six innings of work.

Alex Vesia pitched a scoreless seventh inning before Edgardo Henriquez got into a little trouble and allowed two walks in the eighth. Tanner Scott entered in the eighth and allowed a two-run double to get the Mets within two before getting out of the inning. Brock Stewart then struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.

Offensively, the scoring started in the third inning as Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight day, and Andy Pages brought Dalton Rushing home after he grounded into a fielder's choice and then came home via a passed ball by New York.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning Pages once again put a run on the board, this time an RBI single to bring home Teoscar Hernández.

In other news, the Dodgers were predicted to trade a 28-year-old outfielder on the roster ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Between the plentiful prospects in the farm system and the current talent on the active roster, the outfield position is definitely one that can be flipped for help in an area of less depth.

Additionally, the Dodgers are now expected to go "all in" at the trade deadline in their pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title. This is different from the previous reporting over the last few months.

On that note, it was reported that rival executives around the baseball world believe that LA will land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. It is no secret that the farm system is overflowing with talent, and it may very well fall to the Dodgers to emerge as the team to meet a potentially steep asking price for the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Predicted to Trade 28-Year-Old Outfielder Ahead of Deadline

Mock Trade Has Dodgers Landing Key Catcher Upgrade Amid Will Smith Uncertainty

Rival Exec Expects Dodgers to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Rival Executives Expect Dodgers to Go All-In at Trade Deadline

Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez Dropped

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

One rival executive expects the Dodgers to land Tarik Skubal in a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline👀👀



Do you want to see Skubal in LA? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pK953KHkJJ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 25, 2026

Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto with another strong outing, this one against the Mets in New York:



6 IP

5 H

1 ER

5 K

100 pitches/13 whiffs



His season ERA is down to 2.72. He's just so, so good. pic.twitter.com/Z0jDvljwCa — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 26, 2026

Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani will be the NL MVP, whether he pitches again this season or not, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/xyHSHbkeSS — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 25, 2026

King Tuck homers in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/4641PiGGJN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 25, 2026

Brock Stewart SHUTS THE DOOR and the Dodger take Game 2 against the Mets! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ehGLmqrnSp — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 26, 2026

Andy Pages is now batting .337 with runners in scoring position this season. It's 4-0 Dodgers. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 26, 2026

Kikè Hernandez will be activated on Tuesday, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/05cagMM3aj — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 25, 2026

Freddie Freeman flashing some leather! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lm4LIvs1mQ — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 26, 2026

A solid night from Yoshinobu. pic.twitter.com/eBBPlqb08d — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2026

Edwin Diaz will be activated on Wednesday, per @THEREAL_DV pic.twitter.com/P76BQ2yuBw — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 25, 2026

Andy Pages grounds out to drive in Rushing!



Dodgers lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/xb6KRG2Zo9 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 25, 2026

On this day in 2012 the Dodgers acquired Hanley Ramirez and Randy Choate from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Nathan Eovaldi and Scott McGough 👀 pic.twitter.com/AoMqoVKNCb — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 25, 2026

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