Dodgers Notes: LA Expected to Trade Outfielder, Surprise Deadline Prediction, Tarik Skubal Latest
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 4-3, on Saturday evening and improved to 67-38 on the year.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto earned his 11th win of the season, striking out five and allowing one earned run across six innings of work.
Alex Vesia pitched a scoreless seventh inning before Edgardo Henriquez got into a little trouble and allowed two walks in the eighth. Tanner Scott entered in the eighth and allowed a two-run double to get the Mets within two before getting out of the inning. Brock Stewart then struck out two in the ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.
Offensively, the scoring started in the third inning as Kyle Tucker homered for the second straight day, and Andy Pages brought Dalton Rushing home after he grounded into a fielder's choice and then came home via a passed ball by New York.
With two outs in the top of the fifth inning Pages once again put a run on the board, this time an RBI single to bring home Teoscar Hernández.
In other news, the Dodgers were predicted to trade a 28-year-old outfielder on the roster ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Between the plentiful prospects in the farm system and the current talent on the active roster, the outfield position is definitely one that can be flipped for help in an area of less depth.
Additionally, the Dodgers are now expected to go "all in" at the trade deadline in their pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title. This is different from the previous reporting over the last few months.
On that note, it was reported that rival executives around the baseball world believe that LA will land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. It is no secret that the farm system is overflowing with talent, and it may very well fall to the Dodgers to emerge as the team to meet a potentially steep asking price for the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Predicted to Trade 28-Year-Old Outfielder Ahead of Deadline
Mock Trade Has Dodgers Landing Key Catcher Upgrade Amid Will Smith Uncertainty
Rival Exec Expects Dodgers to Land Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade
Rival Executives Expect Dodgers to Go All-In at Trade Deadline
Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez Dropped
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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