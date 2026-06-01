Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs Surging Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks for four games this week.

The National League West rivals met in the first series of the 2026 season, with the Dodgers sweeping the Diamondbacks at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Diamondbacks (31-27) are playing much better baseball since that first series of the season, though. They were red-hot in the middle of May — winning 10 of 11 games — before getting swept by the Seattle Mariners this past weekend.

As for the Dodgers (38-21), they've won 14 of their last 17 games, separating themselves from the rest of the NL West pack.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Probables

Monday, June 1: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez

Sheehan will take the ball on Monday night in his 11th start of the season. Overall, he's 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA, striking out 59 batters over 51.2 innings of work.

He faced the Diamondbacks in the second game of the season, allowing four runs on five hits over 3.1 innings of work.

As for Rodriguez, he's putting together a career season, going 5-1 with a 2.31 ERA across 66.1 innings this season.

He allowed one unearned run over five innings against the Dodgers in the third game of the year.

Tuesday, June 2: LHP Eric Lauer vs. RHP Michael Soroka

Lauer will make his second start for the Dodgers on Tuesday night, and his first one on the road.

In his Dodgers debut last week against the Colorado Rockies, Lauer allowed one run over six innings with four strikeouts. He had a 6.69 ERA across 36.1 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays before being traded to LA.

Opposite Lauer will be the right-handed Soroka, who's 7-2 with a 3.25 ERA across 61 innings this season.

Wednesday, June 3: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. RHP Zac Gallen

Ohtani is scheduled to start on Wednesday night as he looks to maintain his early-season dominance.

Ohtani has a 0.82 ERA across 55 innings this season, and is coming off a start against the Rockies in which he didn't allow a hit over six innings of work.

As for Gallen, he's endured a rough 2026 season, going 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA over 69.1 innings of work.

He was roughed up by the Dodgers on Opening day, allowing four runs over four innings with just two strikeouts.

Thursday, June 4: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Ryne Nelson

Wrobleski is starting the series finale as he looks to continue his breakout season.

The left-hander is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA over 62.2 innings, and allowed just one hit with nine strikeouts in his most recent start against the Philadelphia Phillies.

As for Nelson, he's 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA over 65.1 innings this season.

He faced the Dodgers in the second game of the year, allowing four runs over 4.2 innings.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks June 1-4

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network for out of market viewers.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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