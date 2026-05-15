Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers For Rivalry Series vs Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in the first matchup between the teams this season. The Freeway Series is always a fun one for both teams, with the fanbases going after some bragging rights.

The Dodgers are coming off salvaging a series against the San Francisco Giants that saw them split a four-game matchup. After dropping the first two games against the Giants, the Dodgers were able to round back into form to take the final two contests.

After some offensive problems over the last week, the Dodgers' bats came back to life in the final two games of the series. The team will now be hoping that it can translate over to this matchup against the Angels.

The Dodgers are now 26-18 on the year, and they took back first place in the National League West division. But this upcoming matchup could be a fight as the Angels swept the Dodgers in both series last year.

As for the Angels, they are coming off a series that saw them be swept by the Cleveland Guardians. After a nice start to the year, the Angels have fallen back down to earth, and they will enter this matchup with the Dodgers holding a record of 16-28 overall.

Here are the pitching matchups for the three-game series.

Friday, May 15: LHP Blake Snell vs RHP Jack Kochanowicz

In the first game of the series, the Dodgers are handing the ball to lefty Blake Snell.

Snell made his season debut last week against the Atlanta Braves, and he got lit up early on.

The veteran got tagged for four runs over three innings while striking out five. Snell will be looking for a better outing against the Angels as he makes his way back from shoulder fatigue.

The Angels will counter with Jack Kochanowicz, who has been decent for the team this year. Kochanowicz has made eight starts this season, posting an ERA of 3.97 overall.

In his last outing, Kochanowicz allowed six runs over four innings to the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-hander will look to keep the Dodgers' bats down to open the series.

Saturday, May 16: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs RHP José Soriano

In the second game, Justin Wrobleski gets the nod, and he will be looking to put together a strong outing. In his last start, Wrobleski went 8.2 innings against the Braves, allowing seven runs.

Before this game, the left-hander had been excellent for the Dodgers, and he will try to bounce back. Wrobleski has been impressive this season, and it'll be interesting to see how he responds to a poor start.

The Dodgers will face off against one of the best pitchers in baseball this season in José Soriano. Soriano has been lights out this year for the Angels, posting an ERA of 1.66 over nine starts.

In his last outing, Soriano shut down the Blue Jays over 7.2 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out seven. Soriano has electric stuff on the mound, and the Dodgers may need to get to him early on to have a chance.

Sunday, May 17: RHP Roki Sasaki vs TBD

The Dodgers will turn to Roki Sasaki for the final game against the Angels, and this could be a massive outing for him. Sasaki has been fairly inconsistent this season, but the Dodgers continue to stick by him amid his struggles.

In his last start, Sasaki allowed three runs over five innings against the San Francisco Giants. Overall, the right-hander has posted an ERA of 5.88 over 33.2 innings, making seven starts for the team.

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