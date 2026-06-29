Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Athletics

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finishing off their nine-game road trip in Sacramento with a three-game series against the Athletics.

The Dodgers have already clinched a winning road trip, sweeping the Minnesota Twins before taking two of three games from the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers are now 54-30 and currently hold a 10-game lead over the Padres in the National League West division.

As for the Athletics, they're in a bit of a rut, losing six of their last eight games and dropping to fourth place in the American League West division.

The Athletics are 40-44 overall, coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers vs Athletics Pitching Probables

Monday, June 29: LHP Eric Lauer vs. LHP Gage Jump

Lauer will start Monday's game for the Dodgers after pitching behind an opener in his most recent outing.

Lauer has been everything the Dodgers could have asked for and more since being acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last month after being designated for assignment.

Overall, the left-hander has a 2.54 ERA across 28.1 innings with LA. He's coming off six hitless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

As for Jump, he's in the midst of an impressive rookie season with the Athletics, going 3-1 with a 2.04 ERA across 35.1 innings this season.

He has 35 strikeouts to 10 walks and hasn't allowed a run in either of his last two starts (12 innings), punching out 16 batters in that span.

Tuesday, June 30: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. LHP Jeffrey Springs

Wrobleski and Springs will continue the battle of left-handed starters in the second game of the series.

Wrobleski is continuing his breakout season for the Dodgers, currently holding a 9-2 record with a 2.71 ERA across 86.1 innings.

Manager Dave Roberts recently said Wrobleski deserves to be in consideration to make his first All-Star Game in a couple weeks. A strong start against a good Athletics lineup could help him cement his status.

As for Springs, he's in the midst of a rough second season with the Athletics.

Overall, he's 3-7 with a 5.52 ERA across 17 starts and has allowed a league-worst 22 home runs. Things won't be any easier for him against a Dodgers lineup that ranks third in MLB with 113 home runs this season.

Wednesday, June 31: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. RHP J.T. Ginn

Ohtani will pitch the final game of the series looking to get back on track after a difficult few starts.

After allowing just five earned runs over his first 10 starts, Ohtani has given up nine earned runs across his last three.

Ohtani's first 10 starts came with Will Smith behind the plate. With Smith on the injured list, Dalton Rushing has caught the last three Ohtani starts, and the battery mates were not on the same page as they had a public disagreement that made headlines.

It remains to be seen if Rushing catches Ohtani on Wednesday. Either way, the two-way star will look to get back on track and lower his season ERA of 1.58.

As for Ginn, he has a 3.15 ERA across 88.2 innings this season. He's allowed three or more runs in three of his last four starts.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Twins June 22-24

First pitch for Monday's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Tuesday's game is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's series finale is 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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