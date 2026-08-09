Dodgers Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Max Muncy Out, Kiké Hernández Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks are getting set for the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks took Friday's series opener, 4-3, in walk-off, come-from-behind fashion. The Diamondbacks then nearly walked off LA again on Saturday by tying the game in the ninth inning, by LA won in 10 innings by a score of 2-1.

“Offensively, we just got to get going," manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game. "It’s hard to win games when your margin is a razor’s edge. So, it’s not like guys aren’t trying, but it’s a tough way to pitch and have to be perfect.”

Saturday's win ended the Dodgers' seven-game losing streak and evened up the season series between the two teams at six games apiece. Sunday's game will ultimately decide it.

The Dodgers currently have an 8.5-game lead over the Diamondbacks in the National League West. The Diamondbacks hold the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup on Sunday

It's a battle of left-handed All-Star pitchers on Sunday as Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers against Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks.

Wrobleski, a first-time All-Star in 2026, is 11-3 with a 3.31 ERA across 117 innings this season. He has 91 strikeouts to 24 walks.

As for Rodriguez, he was also a first-time All-Star this year, currently 10-4 with a 2.71 ERA across 136.1 innings of work.

Wrobleski faced the Diamondbacks in the first week of June, pitching six shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, has already faced the Dodgers three times this year.

During the first series of the season, he allowed one unearned run over five innings with five strikeouts. On June 1, he allowed one run over six innings with three strikeouts. On July 10, he allowed two runs over six innings with five strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Tommy Edman, 2B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Kiké Hernández, 3B Ben Rortvedt, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Diamondbacks on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, Aug. 9 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.