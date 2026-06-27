Eric Lauer Embracing Dodgers' Opener Strategy After Clashing With Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen strong production from left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer since he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier this season.

Lauer was designated for assignment by Toronto after struggling to open the year. But with the Dodgers, he has been extremely productive, giving the starting rotation a nice boost as the sixth starter.

One of the reasons why Lauer was cut by the Blue Jays was his frustration with how the organization handled using him behind an opener. Lauer had some comments venting his issues, which clearly didn't go over well with his former franchise.

In his last appearance, Lauer had an opener pitch before him against the Minnesota Twins, but the veteran didn't have any issues. The left-hander explained why he was cool with the decision from the Dodgers, even with his public problems earlier in the year.

"Doc told me pretty early on they were thinking about it," Lauer said. "We had a nice conversation about it. He explained his thoughts on it. I explained my thoughts on it, and we had a nice come together of, 'This is the plan, this is what we see and we're not going to deviate from it.'

"So I think that's huge, especially in this kind of situation where some unknowns can creep in throughout the game."

Reliever Will Klein opened the game on Monday against the Twins before Lauer came in. The left-hander then proceeded to throw six no-hit innings, helping the Dodgers cruise to a win.

Six hitless innings from Eric. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKxx4aXXPE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2026

Since joining the Dodgers, Lauer has made some apparent slights toward how Toronto does things, and a lot of it comes back to communication. The veteran appreciated how manager Dave Roberts has handled everything so far, and it's allowed him to pitch more freely.

Overall, Lauer has put up an ERA of 2.54 over five appearances (four starts) with the Dodgers. Compared to his 6.69 ERA with the Blue Jays, it's safe to say that the veteran is happy to be in Los Angeles.

"I think my issue is more with when plans change," Lauer said. "It makes it way harder when you know the plan changes in-game. So being able to have that solidity and know what the idea is, what the plan is, and what's going to be executed just allows me to prepare to be my best when I get out there."

The Dodgers have made it a point to be upfront with pitchers when it comes to how they are handled. This gives guys an understanding of when they will be called upon, helping them stay ready.

Lauer has been just what the Dodgers have needed with both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) on the injured list. His emergence has been a surprise to some, but he was a major piece to the Blue Jays a year ago, throwing 104.2 innings during the regular season.

His issues to open the year in Toronto were surprising, but he has seemed to find a home with the Dodgers. Lauer is yet another example of what makes the Dodgers special, as they have the ability to take reclamation projects from other teams and get the most out of them.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news