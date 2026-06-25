Surprise Dodgers Pitcher Suddenly Earning Spot in All-Star Conversation

Even though the Los Angeles Dodgers have found a ton of success this season, including becoming the first team in the league to 50 wins, the organization has been playing without multiple key players.

Injuries have taken a toll on the Dodgers' roster, forcing others around the team to step up.

One player who has stepped up in a massive way has been left-hander Justin Wrobleski, and his performance could earn him a surprise spot on the National League All-Star team.

Wrobleski has been one of the more productive pitchers for Los Angeles this season, proving his worth to the team. Overall, the left-hander has posted an ERA of 2.71 across 86.1 innings, putting together a breakout season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Wrobleski has at least earned a spot in the All-Star Game conversation with his performance this year.

"He's certainly worthy of All-Star consideration," Roberts said. "I forgot what year it was, where Tony Gonsolin made the All-Star team and was in a similar boat. Obviously with what Wrobo's done, as far as the numbers, he's right in the mix. I don't fortunately have any say in the voting. But I hope he does get some consideration."

In his latest outing against the Minnesota Twins, Wrobleski went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits. The lefty has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts for the Dodgers.

Wrobleski has helped the Dodgers overcome injuries to both Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back), giving this team a boost. The left-hander has been incredibly consistent in his approach each time out, giving the Dodgers a chance to win.

But while Roberts is talking about the possibility of an All-Star Game nod, Wrobleski is simply focusing on continuing to put together quality starts.

"The numbers are cool and it's great, but at the same time, I think I could have been a little better," Wrobleski said. "It'd be cool [to make the All-Star team]. It's something you dream of, something you always want the chance to do, and it's hard to be in that conversation. But at the same time, I'm just staying within my process. The chips are going to fall where they're going to fall."

While his numbers have been solid, Wrobleski has struggled in a few analytical areas. The left-hander ranks in the ninth percentile in strikeout percentage, while his whiff rate comes in ranked in the fourth percentile.

Strikeouts have been hard to come by for Wrobleski this season, but he has found other ways to impact the game. The left-hander has punched out 53 batters on the year.

“You’re either going to chase strikeouts and work behind and nibble and not be efficient, go shorter in games, or you’re going to keep going after guys and getting outs,” Roberts said last month. “And I think for me, just to kind of push back on the unlucky or the lucky part of things, there’s a lot of soft contact, there’s a lot of lazy fly balls, soft grounders, pop-ups and things like that."

The Dodgers showed real trust in Wrobleski last season, having him pitch in Game 7 of the World Series. And if he keeps up these types of performances, Los Angeles will continue to rely on him in big moments down the stretch.

It remains to be seen if Wrobleski will make his first All-Star appearance this year, but either way, his development has been an incredible story for the Dodgers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news