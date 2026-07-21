Dodgers' Biggest Trade Chip Ahead of Deadline Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the best record in baseball at the All-Star break, and now that the second half of the season is fully underway, something just as exciting is on the horizon: the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

Luckily for the Dodgers, there isn't a clear need for them to improve upon.

There are a few All-Stars still on the injured list who are looking to make a second half return this season, but similar to what transpired last season, the trade deadline is an excellent opportunity to create more depth for a championship tested roster.

According to MLB.com, the Dodgers have some leverage. They don't just have one mammoth trade chip, but six of their outfielders in the farm system ranked inside the top-100 prospect list on MLB Pipeline were labeled as their biggest trade chips.

Starting off at the Double-A level there is No. 4 overall prospect Josue De Paula (21 years old), currently hitting .316 with an OPS of .952; at No. 11 there is Mike Sirota (23) who is hitting .316 with a 1.024 OPS and just snapped a 72-game on-base streak; and No. 19 overall Zyhir Hope (21), hitting .292 with 21 home runs and 83 RBIs.

At the High-A level, No. 31 overall prospect Eduardo Qunintero (20) is hitting .294 with an OPS of .885. No. 84 ranked Charles Davalan (22) is batting .268 with 13 home runs on the year.

Finally, and one that may debut sooner than the rest on this list, is James Tibbs III in Triple-A. Ranked at No. 92 overall, the 23-year-old is slashing .293/.412/.555 with 21 home runs and 72 RBIs on the year.

Though there doesn't appear to be too much of a need to improve the farm system, any of these pieces can be used towards a potential blockbuster deal for LA. When names like Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers have been dangled ahead of the trade deadline, there is certainly an avenue for the Dodgers to pull off a blockbuster and still have multiple top-100 prospects remaining.

Presumed closer Edwin Díaz is currently on the injured but nearing a return to the mound. If a deal presented itself to upgrade the bullpen without hurting the amount of talent in the minor league track, expect the Dodgers to retool ahead of October and still maintain an elite status in their farm.

The Dodgers already used one of their lesser-known top outfield prospects — Landyn Vidourek — to land right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he's not the only Dodgers outfielder dealt in the coming weeks.

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