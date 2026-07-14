Ex-GM Proposes Dodgers Trade 3 Potential Stars to Tigers for Tarik Skubal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have everything they need to win their third consecutive World Series title in 2026.

They have the the starting rotation, the bullpen, the lineup, the star power, the depth and the experience to be the final team standing. With that being said, LA won't just stand pat and not pursue a deal that could turn them into a team that's nearly impossible to beat.

Although they hold the best record in baseball, there is still a chance they acquire arguably the best pitcher in baseball in Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

At the season's All-Star break, the Dodgers are considered a favorite to acquire the two-time Cy Young winner if Detroit decides to move him.

Los Angeles is in a great position to offer the Tigers exactly what they'd want in exchange for him.

Former MLB general manager turned analyst Jim Bowden proposed a massive trade package that would see the Dodgers acquire Skubal. The price is quite steep.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitchers Emmett Sheehan and River Ryan and outfielder Zyhir Hope," Bowden said.

"That's a huge package for a rental, but for the Tigers, they would get two pitchers back they control to improve their rotation. Zyhir Hope is a future All-Star outfielder."

The Dodgers Wouldn't Trade This Much for Tarik Skubal Alone

While the Dodgers possess a great farm system and are in win-now mode, that is still an extremely steep price for a potential rental.

Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, and will almost certainly go to the highest bidder in free agency.

Whether he stays put or is traded this deadline, Skubal will be the most sought-after free agent on the open market.

The Dodgers would have as good a chance as anyone to acquire him this winter.

But what's to stop them from getting him for the rest of the 2026 season?

Possibly the price, says Bowden.

"Again, this would be a huge pay. I'm not sure the Dodgers would even trade this much to get Skubal," Bowden said. "But if the Dodgers really want to win their third World Championship, why not go get yet another starter and put Skubal with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and wait for Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell to get back.

"If that doesn't win a third world Championship, I don't know what would."

On the flip side, one report suggests the Dodgers are "not in" the Skubal sweepstakes — and least not right now.

"Either way, Skubal needs to go. The real question is where. The stacked Dodgers, for now at least, are believed 'not in.' And baseball breathes a hopeful Cy of relief over that,"Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote.

Many will be wondering if the Dodgers decide to stay quiet at this year's deadline or make a big splash that could take them over the top.

If they do make a splash for Skubal, though, it's unlikely they give up anywhere near as much as Bowden proposed. Maybe one of the pitchers and Hope would be more in the team's preferred range.

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