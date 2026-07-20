The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring right-handed pitcher Seth Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Dodgers are sending two players back to Colorado in the deal.

Halvorsen, who has options, will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers are acquiring reliever Seth Halvorsen from the Rockies for 2 players. He is going to AAA — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 20, 2026

Who is Seth Halvorsen?

Halvorsen, 26, has made 21 appearances at the MLB level this season, sporting a 4.74 ERA with 17 strikeouts to 15 walks over 19 innings.

He was drafted by the Rockies in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft, and had a meteoric rise to MLB through Colorado's system. Halvorsen reached Double-A by the end of 2023, and made his MLB debut in 2024.

Across 12 appearances at the MLB level in 2024, Halvorsen had a 1.46 ERA with 13 strikeouts to two walks over 12.1 innings.

However, he then struggled across a longer stint in 2025, finishing with a 4.99 ERA over 39.2 innings.

Overall, he has a career 4.31 ERA at the MLB level across 71 innings, all with Colorado. He's surprisingly been better at home than on the road, with a career 3.40 ERA at Coors Field.

In three career appearances against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, he's allowed three runs over two innings for a 13.50 ERA.

He'll give the Dodgers much-needed pitching depth amid their rash of injuries this season.

Halvorsen throws hard, with an average fastball velocity of 98.8 that ranks in the 98th percentile of MLB. He currently has a three-pitch mix, mainly relying on his four-seam fastball while mixing in a slider and split finger.

Who Are the Dodgers Trading to Colorado for Seth Halvorsen?

The Dodgers are trading two prospects — right-handed pitcher Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek — to the Rockies for Halvorsen.

Here's what the Dodgers gave up for Rockies RHP Seth Halvorsen:



RHP Nick Frasso: LA's No. 2 prospect in 2024 who's struggled with injuries. 27 years old. Career 4.98 ERA at AAA.



OF Landyn Vidourek: 3rd-round pick in 2025. LA's No. 25 ranked prospect. Career .720 OPS in minors. pic.twitter.com/t4TGZXkH6O — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 20, 2026

Frasso, 27, was the Dodgers' No. 2 ranked prospect in 2024, per MLB Pipeline. However, he hasn't panned out, and is yet to make his MLB debut.

Frasso has dealt with injuries over the years that have halted his development. Overall, he has a career 4.98 ERA at Triple-A with 121 strikeouts over 121 innings.

This year, Frasso has made 24 appearances (one start) at Triple-A, accruing a 4.74 ERA. Last year, he had a 5.49 ERA over 77 innings.

As for Vidourek, he was drafted by the Dodgers in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Across 77 career games in the minor leagues (Rookie Ball and Single-A), he's hitting .209 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and an OPS of .720.

The Dodgers have a plethora of great young outfield prospects, making Vidourek expendable.

Vidourek was ranked as the team's No. 25 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

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