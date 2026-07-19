Dodgers Suddenly Expected to Target 2 Key Areas at Trade Deadline Due to Injuries

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the more interesting teams to watch across the league ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

The Dodgers don't have any real needs to fill within the roster, but the team could be inclined to add around the margins. Los Angeles is trying to go for a rare three-peat this season, and with this, the urgency to make the roster as strong as possible is there.

At first, the Dodgers weren't expected to go hunting for major talent at the deadline, but due to different injuries, that could change.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers may look to target an upgrade at the catcher spot as well as in the starting rotation due to the injuries of Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who seemed set at the trade deadline, now in the catchers’ market with Will Smith out for another month and perhaps will explore the starting pitching market too with Shohei Ohtani scratched again from his next start with no return date set. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2026

Dodgers Catching Injuries

At the catcher position, the Dodgers have been without starter Will Smith since early June as he deals with an ongoing neck injury. Smith has seen multiple setbacks take place, and there is no clear timetable for his return at the moment.

This has left the Dodgers looking for answers at the position, and the front office could look to target depth in trades. Dalton Rushing has stepped in as the starter for Los Angeles, but the team may want more insurance behind him.

Rushing has done well replacing Smith, with the young catcher hitting .247 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .800.

The Dodgers believe in Rushing, and they are hopeful that Smith will be able to return at some point this season. But the nagging injury certainly has given them some pause, and it's possible they target some sort of insurance at the catcher position in the coming weeks.

Dodgers Pitching Injuries

As for the starting rotation, the Dodgers have been without both Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) for most of the year. Both pitchers are expected to return by the end of August, but if the injuries don't heal as planned, it could leave the team in a tough spot.

Snell is expected to return in the middle of August after the left-hander went out on a rehab assignment this week. As for Glasnow, he is said to be behind Snell in terms of recovery, but the latest update was positive for his eventual return.

And as Nightengale mentions, the Dodgers have now shut Ohtani down from pitching due to an ongoing knee injury. This could play a massive role in determining how aggressive the front office will be in going after another starter this summer.

The Dodgers have been heavily linked with ace Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, but up to this point, it has been reported that they won't pursue him. However, the injury to Ohtani could possibly change that plan.

Los Angeles will now play it safe with Ohtani moving forward, even if that means taking away his two-way duties for a while. The ultimate goal for this franchise is to win another World Series, and due to this mindset, the Dodgers could become the sleeping giant at the trade deadline that many in the league expected them to be.

While just a week ago it seemed the Dodgers would have a quiet deadline, they suddenly could be very active in the coming weeks to address two potential holes.

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