Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Out Roki Sasaki, Dalton Rushing for Shortstop of the Future

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason is underway, and the team is looking to retool ahead of 2027.

As they have in past offseasons, the Dodgers are expected to make a big splash, whether through free agency or the trade market.

Given the potential transaction freeze and payroll restrictions expected after the Dec. 1 CBA expiration, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is expected to wheel and deal early.

If Friedman and the Dodgers go that route, as many expect, Los Angeles could make a big splash. With that being likely, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report pitched a wild trade idea where the Dodgers acquire Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto.

In exchange, the Angels would land left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski, catcher Dalton Rushing and right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki.

"What if [the Dodgers] overwhelmed the Angels with controllable major leaguers?" Rymer wrote. "Wrobleski has already been an All-Star, while Rushing and Sasaki have teased that kind of upside. All three are in their 20s and controlled through at least 2030."

Dodgers Could Pay a Steep Price to Inject Youth Into Aging Roster

The Dodgers have a ton of trade capital, and the 25-year-old Neto could be what Los Angeles needs to make their offense younger, more athletic and overall dynamic.

It's no secret that the Dodgers roster is aging. Many of their top players are north of 30, and given their long postseason runs in the past few years, they desperately need some fresh legs.

That's where Neto could come in.

Age is on his side, and he's under team control through the 2030 season.

Neto had a strong 2026 season, showing great power and speed on the bases. In his fourth MLB season, the shortstop hit .239 with a .766 OPS, along with 27 home runs and 77 RBIs while recording 24 stolen bases.

While Neto would be an ideal fit given his age and contract, the price is steep.

Wrobleski, Rushing and Sasaki are all under team control. At this point, they all play critical roles in the Dodgers' present and future.

Would the Dodgers Make This Blockbuster Trade?

While adding Neto would bolster the Dodgers' infield — and allow Mookie Betts to move to second base — giving up two high-ceiling starting pitchers and a potential catcher of the future in one trade would dramatically thin the Dodgers' young, major-league-ready core.

While Neto is a buddig star, who's to say any of the three Dodger players don't end up with better careers than him?

If this trade was on the table, the Dodgers would have a quick response: no.

Rushing is too valuable as the team's backup to Smith. Wrobleski was already an All-Star in 2026 while Sasaki has All-Star potential.

That package is way too steep for a shortstop heading into his fifth year that is yet to sniff an All-Star appearance.

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