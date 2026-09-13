Dodgers, Blue Jays Expected to Compete for Tarik Skubal in Free Agency

Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal is set to enter free agency this winter.

Skubal will likely be the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history, but the biggest question is who he will sign with.

The Dodgers are among the favorites to retain Skubal; however, they will have some competition.

Max Axisa of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 free agents for the 2026-27 offseason and named the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays as the earliest possible landing spots.

"Skubal is the clear-cut, inarguable No. 1 free agent," Axisa wrote. "Excluding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a special case as a Japanese star who lacked an MLB track record, Skubal will be the best starting pitcher to hit the open market since Gerrit Cole in 2019. Skubal has had some hiccups since returning from the NanoScope surgery on his pitching elbow in May, though he remains a bona fide ace who misses bats and limits hard contact at elite levels.

"He's also excelled in the postseason and is at an age that suggests he still has several peak years remaining. That's just about everything you could want in a big-money free agent starter."

The Dodgers and Blue Jays have competed for some of the top free agents over the past few offseasons, including Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.

Los Angeles was fortunate to land both of those stars, while the Blue Jays took a big swing at both and missed.

Blue Jays Could Be a Major Threat to Sign Tarik Skubal

The Dodgers aren't afraid to throw a wad of cash to players they believe can be a good fit for their organization, and the same could be said for the Blue Jays.

Toronto's ownership isn't afraid to spend money, and Skubal is the type of player they will heavily pursue this upcoming offseason.

Skubal's potential contract won't be cheap. He's projected to garner a contract north of $400 million, with a chance of it possibly reaching $500 million.

Time will tell how it will all shake out. If Skubal can perform like the Cy Young winner he has been in the past two seasons come postseason time, a $500 million contract will certainly be in the cards.

In the meantime, Skubal will look to guide the Dodgers on yet another deep postseason run.

The 29-year-old has been solid since arriving in Los Angeles. In seven starts, Skubal has a 2.93 ERA, a 2-2 record and 48 strikeouts in 43 innings of work.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.