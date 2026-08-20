Latest Tarik Skubal Free Agency Update is Great News for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Tarik Skubal is still adjusting to life with his new team, with the goal being to win a World Series.

But in the back of Skubal's mind, there are likely some thoughts about what his impending free agency will look like. Skubal will enter free agency once the season ends, with him expected to command a contract north of $300 million.

The left-hander is expected to have plenty of teams interested in his services, but in reality, there may only be a handful who can pay him, with the Dodgers being one of them.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers may only be competing with one other team for Skubal's services this winter.

"Dodgers two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is saying all of the right things about his upcoming free agency, even revealing his interest about a potential return to Detroit," Nightengale wrote. "The cold-hearted truth is that there will be only two teams who will make serious bids for his services: The Dodgers and New York Mets. That’s it."

The Mets are always a threat to the Dodgers in free agency, with owner Steve Cohen being among the highest-spenders in the sport. New York is likely to going the playoffs again this season, so Cohen may be looking to make a splash this offseason.

And there won't be anyone as big as Skubal available on the open market.

Will the Dodgers Keep Tarik Skubal?

With the Mets being a threat to steal Skubal from the Dodgers, Los Angeles may need to open up the checkbook again. But in addition to the money, the Dodgers may have the advantage in the sweepstakes since Skubal's already on the team.

Skubal's agent, Scott Boras, even hinted at this after the blockbuster trade went down.

“It’s great for both the Dodgers and for Tarik that they both get to know one another quite well and determine more about what the future may hold for them,” Boras said to the California Post.

Skubal has talked about his desire to potentially return to the Detroit Tigers, but unless they are willing to pay him, it's unlikely. The ace has said all the right things following the trade, and he's looking forward to playing the Tigers later this month in Detroit, but a return seems like a pipe dream.

The left-hander had also been rumored to want to sign with the Dodgers in free agency before the trade happened. Skubal has seemed to enjoy his time with the Dodgers so far, even in a limited capacity.

The lefty has made three starts for Los Angeles, sporting a 3.18 ERA over 17 innings. Skubal knows he can be better down the stretch, and the Dodgers will be counting on him to help them deliver another World Series title to the city.

His free agency will be heavily discussed after the year ends, but for now, all the focus is on the upcoming playoffs and finishing the regular season strong.

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