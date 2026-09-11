Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Return Timeline, Dave Roberts Regret, Tarik Skubal Defended Amid Controversy

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a tentative timeline regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani's return to the diamond amid his impending placement on the injured list for the first time since signing with LA.

As he heads to the IL as a two-way player (as opposed to just a DH), the earliest he can return is Sept. 23, just six days before the wild-card round and a week-and-a-half before the start of the National League Division Series on Oct. 3.

The Dodgers are placing Shohei Ohtani on the injured list. He must go on the 15-day IL as a two-way player.



The earliest he can return is Sept. 23. The wild-card round starts Sept. 29. The NLDS would start Oct. 3.



Josue De Paula will likely replace Ohtani as the everyday DH. pic.twitter.com/KBBHzj1vdJ — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 10, 2026

Additionally, Roberts revealed that he had some regrets about how his team handled the recent Ohtani injury saga. Between Ohtani taking time off, then returning and then going back to the bench, the skipper spoke on the lack of certainty that existed internally during this stretch.

“If we look right now, here today, I would love to go back and put him on the IL,” Roberts said. “But at that moment in time, we all felt that giving him four days was sufficient. He was agreeable. Getting him out there on Monday with the hope that he would be able to play [again Wednesday]. But where we’re at right now, sure.”

Finally, two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal was defended by an unlikely source: a star pitcher from the San Diego Padres.

Though the defense had more to do with their relationship off the diamond and during the time they shared as former teammates on the Detroit Tigers, Casey Mize recently sounded off on the controversy surrounding Skubal reportedly taking back an espresso machine he previously gifted to the Detroit locker room.

"It took a while for it to ship and get in," Mize said. "He had just gotten it dialed in, I think maybe a month before the trade deadline. And this machine is like $10,000. It’s a very expensive machine. He had just got it the way he wanted. So he was like, 'Yeah, sorry, I’m gonna take it with me.' Which I totally understand."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Shohei Ohtani Return Timeline

Dave Roberts Regrets How Dodgers Handled Shohei Ohtani Injury Situation

Padres Star Defends Dodgers' Tarik Skubal Amid Latest Controversy

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Critical Series vs Marlins

Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing MRI Results, Status for Rest of Season

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Josue De Paula 💫 pic.twitter.com/oKJFtmJFKN — MLB Camera Roll (@MLBCameraRoll) September 10, 2026

The Dodgers are down one left-handed DH option with Shohei Ohtani on the injured list...



Here's the latest on Dalton Rushing, who's also back on the IL after suffering a setback in his return from a slightly torn UCL⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G3jK9whcEC — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 10, 2026

"This was a pretty unprecedented move in Andrew Friedman's tenure..."@katiejwoo joins #MLBTonight to share insight into @Dodgers' top prospect Josue De Paula following the slugger's promotion to LA. pic.twitter.com/taNiGQrXoX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 10, 2026

Kiké and the boys give Christian a day to remember. 💙



Watch the full video now at https://t.co/s9Y1GhaiAd. pic.twitter.com/Rv7GWxqvI9 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 10, 2026

How Yoshinobu Yamamoto froze the "Fully-Formed Baseball Freak Show" Elly De La Cruz with a 3-2 Two Seamer.



Four Seamer in off the plate earlier in the at-bat for a ball.



On 3-2 count, pinpoint front hip two seamer that started inside the four seamer. Frozen. pic.twitter.com/cU8ocIuVH8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 10, 2026

HOMER NO. 33 FOR JAKE GELOF‼️



Gelof has now tied the Drillers franchise record for the most home runs in a season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L1gGgxIgZ0 — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 11, 2026

"They're now just hoping that [Ohtani] gets it back in time for the postseason."



—@Buster_ESPN on Shohei Ohtani's injury status after being placed on the IL ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/nKu3wiHY51 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2026

"That's a message to Freeland. Swing the bat."



The swing was well worth the wait pic.twitter.com/seZVXXgIqd — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 10, 2026

Dave Roberts revealed a return timeline for Shohei Ohtani as he hits the injured list for the first time as a member of the Dodgers⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/reX3iphYTk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 10, 2026

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