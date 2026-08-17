Dodgers Announce Lineup for Series Opener vs Rockies on Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Colorado for three games with the lowly Rockies that they desperately need to take advantage of.

The Dodgers (74-51) are coming off a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in which they lost the end-of-season tiebreaker.

The Dodgers are currently the No. 3 seed in the National League, meaning they’d play in the wild-card series. Their lead in the NL West is down to just seven games over the San Diego Padres.

As for the Rockies (50-74), they’re coming off a series win over the San Francisco Giants and have won four of their last five games.

The Dodgers and Rockies have already met 10 times this season, with LA winning seven of the games. These are the final three meetings between the two teams this season.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Monday

Left-handed pitcher Blake Snell is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his second start since returning from surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Snell was dominant in his first start back last week against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one run over six innings with 10 strikeouts. He threw just 84 pitches, so it's possible he'll be able to pitch into the 90s on Monday, depending on how the game goes.

Snell has made six career starts at Coors Field, sporting a 5.97 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 28.2 innings pitched.

Opposite Snell will be Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who's 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA across 21 starts (113.2 innings) this season.

Sugano has already faced the Dodgers twice this season. On April 17 at Coors Field, he allowed five runs on nine hits over four innings. On May 27 at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, he allowed three runs on six hits over 4.2 innings.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Monday, Aug. 17 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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