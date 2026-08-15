Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Why He Benched Kyle Tucker on Saturday vs Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Dave Roberts said it's not just a day off for Tucker, but rather a decision to have him sit on the bench amid his struggles — especially at home.

"Being at home right now, I see the frustration, and I felt that for him to use today as a work day and then he'll be back in there tomorrow," Roberts said to reporters before Saturday's game.

Tucker has drastic home-road splits that have recently come to the forefront of the conversation.

At UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium this season, Tucker is slashing .192/.290/.276 with just two home runs and 17 RBIs across 59 games. His OPS sits at .566 and he has 46 strikeouts to 27 walks.

On the road, Tucker is hitting .275/.371/.469 with nine home runs, 37 RBIs and an OPS of .840 across 57 games. He has 43 strikeouts to 32 walks.

"I don't think he even realized [the splits] until recently when I think people brought it to light," Roberts said. "But the fact is, the splits are stark."

Roberts was asked if the team had a theory for Tucker's dramatic splits, but said he didn't know.

"I don't think we have a reason behind it," Roberts said. "But it's certainly — now he's conscious about it."

Since the pitcher's mound was lowered in 1969, the only MLB hitter to have an 85-game home span with an:



👉 AVG below .182

👉 OBP below .288

👉 SLG below .266

(in at least 338 plate appearances)



is Kyle Tucker. 😮 pic.twitter.com/X9aCEj8ZAl — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 15, 2026

It's been a trying first season in Los Angeles for Tucker, who signed a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason.

Tucker was expected to add to what was already arguably the best offense in MLB. Instead, he's been a dark spot in the lineup, especially at home.

Roberts said Tucker will be back in the lineup on Sunday, but he felt Alex Call — who's starting in place of Tucker on Saturday — could give the team good at-bats against Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

He also wants Tucker to just "watch a baseball game" and hopefully become less frustrated.

“I think that just kind of reactions to at-bats, whether it’s the first at-bat of a game and you’re really showing emotion, that’s a tell from a guy who doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” Roberts said. “So those things, as they build up, for me, that tells me that you need a little — you need to watch a baseball game and kind of take some of that frustration, and put it to the side.”

Overall, Tucker is hitting .234 with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs and an OPS of .705 this season. His OPS+ of 96 ranks 4% below league average, while his 98 wRC+ ranks 2% below league average.

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