Dodgers Announce Lineup for Must-Win Series Finale vs Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off for the final time this regular season on Sunday at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Brewers have won two of the first three games of this four-game set, and will look to win the series on Sunday. On the flip side, the Dodgers will look to tie the series in a game that could have major postseason implications.

The Dodgers and Brewers have split their first six games this regular season. Thus, the winner of Sunday's game will own the end-of-season tiebreaker, which could be crucial as the teams fight for seeding in the National League.

The Dodgers are currently two games back of the Brewers for the best record in the NL. A win would not only bring them within one game, but it would give them the tiebreaker.

A loss would put LA three games back of Milwaukee, but essentially four games back as a tied end-of-season record would then go to the Brewers via the tiebreaker.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Sunday

The Dodgers have the right guy on the mound for this seemingly must-win game as Tarik Skubal is making his third start for LA.

Skubal has allowed five runs over his first two starts (11 innings) with 12 strikeouts. However, he's been on the unfortunate end of some bad luck, and now has all the nerves behind him as he's completed both his team and home debuts in his first two starts.

Skubal faced the Brewers in April as a member of the Detroit Tigers, allowing four runs over six innings with five strikeouts.

Opposite Skubal will be Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson, who's in the midst of a dominant season for Milwaukee.

The 24-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA across 11 starts this season. He has 69 strikeouts to just 11 walks over 56.1 innings.

Henderson faced the Dodgers in May, pitching five shutout innings with seven strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Ben Rortvedt, C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Aug. 16 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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