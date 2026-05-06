Houston Astros star infielder Jose Altuve isn't in the lineup on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's his 36th birthday, and Houston decided to give him the day off.

That didn't mean he was safe from criticism, though.

On Tuesday, Altuve went viral on social media after swinging on a sweeper from Shohei Ohtani that was in the middle of the opposite batter's box. Here's a video of that swing, which resulted in a strikeout:

Shohei Ohtani is through five innings for the Dodgers.



He's allowed just two solo home runs. He's struck out six and generated 11 swings-and-misses, none uglier than this one from Jose Altuve:pic.twitter.com/cviiVUZe6N — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 6, 2026

In the first inning of Wednesday's game, Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández took a ball that was also in the middle of the other batter's box. Dodgers broadcaster Orel Hershiser wasted no time in taking a shot at Altuve.

"If Altuve was up he would have swung at that pitch," Hershiser said.

Here's a look at that pitch:

Dodgers broadcaster Orel Hershiser just FLAMED Jose Altuve on Wednesday🤣🤣🤣



In response to pitch No. 4 to Teoscar Hernández, Hershiser said: "If Altuve was up he would have swung at that pitch."



That's, of course, in reference to Altuve's strikeout against Ohtani yesterday. pic.twitter.com/KGW8j0xPub — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 6, 2026

Altuve is one of the more hated players in MLB among Dodger fans due to his involvement in the 2017 cheating scandal that led to the Astros beating the Dodgers in the World Series. Thus, any chance Dodger fans get to make fun of Altuve, they take. That appears to be the same with the broadcasters.

Jose Altuve Goes Viral for Ugly Swing

Altuve's swing very quickly made its rounds on social media. There was arguably no better post than this one from the Pitching Ninja, Rob Friedman:

Could Altuve have hit Ohtani's sweeper, if he used himself as a bat? pic.twitter.com/N3oKzVkmV1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 6, 2026

That swing was just one part of Altuve's ugly day at the plate, as he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

The swing, however, was historically bad, according to MLB.com: "Ohtani’s sweeper at 3.23 feet was the widest pitch that induced a swing from a right-handed batter since June 2022, when a rookie Bobby Witt Jr. couldn’t check his swing against Lou Trivino of the Athletics."

On the year, Altuve is hitting just .241 with three home runs, nine RBIs and an OPS of .703. To be fair to him, he's far from the only batter that has looked outmatched against Ohtani this season.

Shohei Ohtani Continues Cy Young Campaign With Dominant Start vs Astros

Ohtani is in the midst of a historically strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 37 innings for a 0.97 ERA.

Tuesday's start was Ohtani's first that went more than six innings — and it was almost the first in which he allowed multiple earned runs.

Shohei Ohtani has now made six starts this season:



7 IP, 2 ER, 8 K vs. Astros (didn’t hit)

6 IP, 1 ER, 9 K vs. Marlins (didn't hit)

6 IP, 0 ER, 7 K vs. Giants

6 IP, 1 ER, 10 K vs. Mets (didn't hit)

6 IP, 0 ER, 2 K vs. Blue Jays

6 IP, 0 ER, 6 K vs. Guardians



He has a 0.97 ERA. pic.twitter.com/247XjOqb6g — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 6, 2026

Ohtani is an early favorite to contend the National League Cy Young award, which was a goal of his entering the season.

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