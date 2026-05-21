Dodgers Bullpen Reaches Level of Dominance Not Seen Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers receive recognition for their lineup and starting rotation full of MVPs, All-Stars, Gold Glovers and Cy Young winners.

But perhaps one of the most underrated units of 2026 is the team's bullpen.

Heading into this week's series against the Padres, it was the San Diego bullpen that was highly-touted — and rightfully so. Padres closer Mason Miller is practically unhittable, while the rest of the unit was among the best in baseball.

Miller's lights out performance this season has put him into the Cy Young conversation. He would be the first reliever to win the award since Dodgers closer Eric Gagne in 2003.

Beyond Miller, the Padres also have several other elite relievers such as Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Bradgley Rodriguez and Yuki Matsui.

Much of the discourse surrounding the Dodgers bullpen was the absence of closer Edwin Díaz, who underwent surgery to repair loose bodies in his elbow.

But in the road series against the Padres, the unit proved it was still elite without the $69 million star.

The Dodgers bullpen has a consecutive scoreless streak of 29 innings, the longest scoreless stretch by a Dodger bullpen since 1988.

The unit is currently sporting a 3.03 ERA after a dominant series in San Diego, which is the third-lowest mark in the majors.

Dodgers bullpen this series vs. the Padres:



10 IP

4 H

0 ER

8 K



Just pure dominance. pic.twitter.com/Pixxwhlet7 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 21, 2026

Will Klein Emerging as Bullpen Star

Will Klein is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dodgers.

Last year, the right-hander emerged as a World Series hero when he pitched four scoreless innings in Game 3 of the Fall Classic.

The 18-inning thriller ended in a walk-off home run from Freddie Freeman (who else?), but the victory wouldn't have been possible without Klein holding off the Toronto Blue Jays lineup for four straight frames.

In 2026, Klein continues to produce for the Dodgers. On Tuesday night, LA looked to the right-hander in a one-run game against the Padres in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Klein tossed a scoreless frame to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win to even the series, earning the first save of his career. It was also the same night the Dodgers ended Miller's incredible streak of no losses for over a year.

No Edwin Díaz? No problem. Will Klein earns the first save of his career against the Padres.



Dodgers tie up the series with a 5-4 win Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bkYJvsesTn — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 20, 2026

Dodgers Bullpen Has Multiple Guys Stepping Up

The Dodgers, who are without their closer as well as several other relievers, have seen several bullpen arms step up.

Tanner Scott, who posted an abysmal 4.74 ERA in his first season with LA, is off to a spectacular start in 2026. The left-hander is sporting a 1.37 ERA with 20 strikeouts across 19.2 innings pitched. It's the type of performance fans expected from the All-Star in 2025, but it's better late than never.

Blake Treinen, who also struggled mightily last season, tossed 1.2 scoreless innings against the Padres earlier this week.

Kyle Hurt is a budding star for LA as the reliever has a posted a microscopic 0.64 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 14 innings of work this season.

The Dodgers bullpen may not be filled with the biggest names on the team, but right now, they're playing like the Dodgers' best unit.

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