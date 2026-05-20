Dodgers' Hard-Throwing Reliever Could Undergo Surgery in Brutal Update

Remember Brusdar Graterol?

The hard-throwing right-hander hasn't been seen on a mound in a major league game since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.

That appearance ended well enough for Graterol, who was on the hook for a loss to the New York Yankees until the Dodgers scored two runs in the eighth inning to win the game — and the championship.

On Nov. 14, 2024, Graterol underwent right shoulder labrum surgery, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. At the time, the Dodgers announced he would miss at least the first half of the 2025 season.

Since then, Graterol's progress has been slower than expected. His velocity was down in spring training. Earlier this month, he began a minor league rehabilitation assignment and threw a scoreless, eight-pitch inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The long road back appeared to be worth the wait.

Graterol made three more minor league rehab appearances for the Comets, but failed to pitch a clean inning. He hasn't been seen since May 12 in Albuquerque.

Then on Monday, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters in San Diego that Graterol's rehab has been shut down due to a back injury that might require surgery.

“He’s worked really hard,” Gomes said, “so we’re trying to exhaust all options.”

On Sunday, Graterol was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Recent injuries to the Dodgers' bullpen have forced the club to cycle through a hodgepodge of fresh faces and minor-league call-ups. Edwin Díaz, Brock Stewart, Jack Dreyer and Ben Casparius — all of whom projected to play major roles in the bullpen this season — have joined Graterol on the injured list.

Paul Gervase, Jonathan Hernández and Wyatt Mills were all in the minor leagues when the calendar turned to May. All three right-handers are now in the Dodgers' bullpen for their most important series of the season in San Diego.

Imagine saying before the season that Paul Gervase, Wyatt Mills and Jonathan Hernández would be in the Dodgers bullpen for their first series against the Padres this year... https://t.co/aqP21W8JGi — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 19, 2026

Graterol, 27, is 10-8 with a 2.69 ERA in 178 games with the Dodgers from 2020-24. Unfortunately, not counting on him being healthy has became a reliable default posture.

Graterol opened the 2024 season on the injured list with hip tightness and right shoulder inflammation, missing more than four months. When he finally returned in August, he lasted only eight pitches before suffering a severe hamstring strain.

Now, the Dodgers find themselves waiting on Graterol again.

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