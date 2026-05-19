Dodgers' 27-Year-Old Reliever Turning Heads in Bullpen, Could Be Future Closer

Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers were very happy with the overall progress of pitching prospect Kyle Hurt.

Hurt made his MLB debut with Los Angeles in 2023 against the rival San Diego Padres, and it was a memorable moment for all involved.

Hurt threw two innings against San Diego without allowing a run, while also striking the side in the bottom of the ninth inning. In the eight, he retired stars Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. in order, showing some real promise on the mound.

Welcome to The Show, Kyle Hurt! pic.twitter.com/vJmMnLzwM3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2023

The right-hander appeared in three games for the Dodgers in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, which forced him to miss the entire 2025 season.

But Hurt is now back and ready to prove himself once again to the Dodgers. And so far this year, he has been making waves — enough to be named a potential future closer for Los Angeles by MLB.com.

"Acquired from the Marlins along with Alex Vesia in a February 2021 trade for Dylan Floro, Hurt has recovered from Tommy John surgery in July 2024 to regain his mid-90s fastball that touches 99 mph with carry and fading upper-80s changeup," the article from Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo read.

So far this season, Hurt has pitched in 12 games for the Dodgers, posting an ERA of 0.69 over 13 innings of work. The right-hander has struck out 16 batters while walking just two, and has allowed just one run. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.

Hurt's stuff on the mound is electric, and his hard-throwing ability has the makings of a future closer.

His fastball is the main pitch that he uses, throwing it nearly 65% of the time. Opponents have struggled to catch up to the velocity from Hurt, batting only .143 against his fastball this year.

If Hurt can keep up this level of performance on the mound, the Dodgers will be forced to keep him on the roster for the long haul. Every team needs a reliever like Hurt, giving them a reliable hard-throwing guy for any situation.

While the Dodgers have the closer position locked up for the next couple seasons with Edwin Díaz and/or Tanner Scott, there could be an opening down the line for Hurt.

This year, with Díaz sidelined until after the All-Star break, Hurt could force himself into some higher-leverage opportunities — potentially even in the ninth inning.

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