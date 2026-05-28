Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect to Replace Teoscar Hernandez After Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided on a replacement for Teoscar Hernandez, who is going on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the Dodgers will recall Ryan Ward, the team's No. 19 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The 28-year-old was one of several minor league options the team could've called up.

The Dodgers will recall Ryan Ward with Teoscar Hernández going on the IL with his hamstring strain, source tells The Athletic. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 28, 2026

This will be Ward's second stint with the Dodgers this season as he made a cameo earlier in the year when Freddie Freeman was on the paternity list. Now, Ward will be back with the big league team beginning with their series against a red-hot Philadelphia Phillies team.

It's an interesting decision by the Dodgers given Ward has played at first base for the majority of the 2026 season, though he came up as an outfielder.

He won the Pacific Coast League MVP in 2025, but hasn't put up similar numbers this season. At Triple-A Oklahoma City, Ward is hitting .254 with six home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .797.

The Dodgers may also use utility man Hyeseong Kim in left field from time to time. The former KBO infielder replaced Hernandez in the third inning of Wednesday's win over the Colorado Rockies.

While the Dodgers have a few replacements for Hernandez, they will certainly miss his bat. The All-Star was off to a hot start this month, as he's slashed .346/.397/.577 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in across the last 15 games.

Hernandez was even better in the last seven games where he posted a slash line of .381/.440/.667.

Overall, Hernández is hitting .276 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .784 in 2026. His departure also means the Dodgers have lost two right-handed bats in a single series with Kiké Hernandez landing on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

“Disappointing,” manager Dave Roberts said of the injury to Teoscar Hernández. “He’s been playing so well, and he’s a big part of what we’re doing. So to lose him for any length of time is not great.”

The Dodgers skipper couldn't provided a timeline for Hernandez's departure, noting that the outfielder will be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

“There’s just no timeline,” Roberts said. “But something like that obviously is going to be a few weeks at the minimum."

This is an unfortunate turning point for Hernandez, who also dealt with an injury and a stint on the IL last year. In 2025, a groin strain plagued the Dodgers star, and it clearly had a lasting effect on him upon his return.

Hernandez posted a .672 OPS the rest of the campaign, an indication he was playing it safe because of his injury.

“I wasn’t moving the way I know I can move,” Hernández said in camp this spring.

Now, Hernandez will be put to the test once again when he returns from the IL in an unfortunate development for the outfielder.

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