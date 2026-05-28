Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series With Red-Hot Phillies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the Philadelphia Phillies into town for a three-game series this weekend between two of baseball's hottest teams.

The Dodgers (36-20) have extended their lead in the National League West to 4.5 games after sweeping the Colorado Rockies. They got some help from the Phillies (29-27), who just swept the San Diego Padres, and are 20-8 since former Dodgers manager Don Mattingly took over for the fired Rob Thomson.

Both teams are off on Thursday, giving them fully-rested bullpens for what should be a great series at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

This is a rematch of last year's National League Division Series, which the Dodgers took in four games.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Probables

Friday, May 29: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

The Phillies have the pitching advantage in the first matchup, as Wheeler has been dominant this year while Wrobleski has struggled as of late.

Wrobleski allowed five runs in his most recent start against the Milwaukee Brewers and has given up a total of 14 runs over his last three starts (19.2 innings). Overall, he has a 3.07 ERA this season.

As for Wheeler, he's picked up where he left off after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot. He's 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA this year across six starts (37.2 innings).

Saturday, May 30: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. RHP Andrew Painter

Sasaki takes the ball in the second game of the series, facing the Phillies for the first time since his coming out party last postseason.

Sasaki pitched 4.1 scoreless innings against the Phillies in the NLDS, including three shutout innings (the 8th-10th innings) in the decisive Game 4.

This year, Sasaki is back in the rotation, and has been much better as of late after a slow start. Overall, he has a 4.93 ERA across 45.2 innings.

As for Painter, he's struggled in his rookie season to the tune of a 5.40 ERA across 50 innings of work.

Painter was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2021 draft. He's been better in his last three outings, allowing a total of five runs over 17.1 innings.

Sunday, May 31: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. LHP Jesús Luzardo

The Dodgers have their ace taking the mound in the series finale looking to continue his dominant stretch of pitching.

Yamamoto has completed seven innings while allowing one run in each of his last two outings. He has a 3.09 ERA across 10 starts (64 innings) this season.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Luzardo, who's coming off six shutout innings against the Padres. The left-hander has been very inconsistent this season, allowing five runs or more in four starts, and two runs or fewer in the other seven.

Overall, he has a 4.38 ERA this season with 72 strikeouts over 61.2 innings of work.

Key Injuries

The Dodgers just lost utility man Kiké Hernández to an oblique strain after just two games this year. They also lost outfielder Teoscar Hernández to a hamstring strain.

Utility man Tommy Edman remains out from offseason ankle surgery, but just started a rehab assignment this week.

On the pitching side of things, left-hander Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) remain out. In the bullpen, the Dodgers are without Edwin Díaz (elbow), Brock Stewart (foot) and Jack Dreyer (shoulder), among others.

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh injured his finger this week, but is expected to return against the Dodgers.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies May 29-31

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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