Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez Exits vs Rockies With Leg Injury in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has exited Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the third inning with an apparent leg injury.

Hernández grabbed his left hamstring after trying to run out a ground ball in the bottom of the second inning.

Here's the play where Teoscar Hernández suffered a left hamstring strain.



Just brutal for the Dodgers outfielder, who was just heating up.pic.twitter.com/pCeBTkOnUe — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 28, 2026

He was visibly frustrated in the dugout, slamming his helmet on the wall before going down to the clubhouse.

Teoscar Hernández is out of Wednesday's game after he appeared to injure his left hamstring while running out a ground ball.



He was replaced by Hyeseong Kim in left field.



The Dodgers lost Kiké Hernàndez to the injured list before the game.pic.twitter.com/jS3ebjiTOC — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 28, 2026

Hernández was replaced by Hyeseong Kim in left field.

The Dodgers already lost Kiké Hernández this series, as he was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with a left oblique strain. Kiké is expected to miss at least 6-8 weeks after the MRI showed a "significant tear."

What is Teoscar Hernandez's Injury?

The Dodgers announced Hernández exited Wednesday's game with a left hamstring strain. Manager Dave Roberts should have a more substantial update after the game.

Teoscar Hernández left tonight’s game with a left hamstring strain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 28, 2026

Teoscar Hernandez Was Heating Up Before Injury

Hernández got off to a slow start this season, but has been heating up as of late.

Over his last 15 games, Hernández has slashed .346/.397/.577 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. Over his last seven games, he has a slash line of .381/.440/.667.

Hernández was dropped in the Dodgers lineup amid his struggles, which seemed to help him turn things around. He hit as low as the No. 8 spot in five games.

“He certainly responded really well,” Roberts said of the move a couple weeks ago. “That wasn’t my plan, initially, to have him hit eighth. I just felt the way things were going, the way he was going, I thought it needed to be done.

“You can look at it different ways; as a challenge, or giving him a different look. However he took it, he’s responded well and knows that I always have his and everyone’s best interest at heart. But we needed him to be better and have more consistent at-bats. He’s doing that right now.”

Overall on the year, Hernández is hitting .276 with seven home runs, 31 RBIs and an OPS of .784. He's been a key run producer in the Dodgers lineup, while also playing slightly above-average defense.

Who Would Replace Teoscar Hernandez if He's Injured?

The Dodgers will hope Hernández isn't forced to miss any significant time. If he does have to go on the injured list, there will be a clear hole in the LA lineup.

Alex Call would likely get more consistent playing time in the outfield. It appears Kim could also be an option, as he's playing there on Wednesday in Hernández's place.

As for who would replace him on the roster, the Dodgers could call up Ryan Ward or the recently-acquired Alek Thomas, who are both on the 40-man roster. Tyler Fitzgerald, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays last month, also has major league experience in the outfield and is on the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers are off on Thursday before beginning a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

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