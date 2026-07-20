Dodgers Considered Bringing Cody Bellinger Back Before Signing Kyle Tucker

The Los Angeles Dodgers got the better of the New York Yankees in their first series since the All-Star break, winning two of three in New York.

Their clash, a rematch of the 2024 World Series, marked a reunion between the Dodgers and 2020 World Series champion Cody Bellinger, fresh off of winning the All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award.

While their reunion this weekend was brief, there was a chance over the offseason that it could have been long term. Bellinger revealed he was one of the free agents the Dodgers were considering signing before inking outfielder Kyle Tucker to a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract.

“There was definitely a possibility [on signing with the Dodgers]” Bellinger told The California Post. “There was some dialogue there, for sure."

Caught up with Cody Bellinger, who said "there was definitely a possibility" of him returning to the Dodgers over the winter.



Bellinger spoke about the possibility of a Dodgers-Yankees World Series and reflected on his time in Los Angeles.https://t.co/P4xAxDwmea — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) July 19, 2026

Bellinger explained to The Post that his goal to play in another World Series was one of the driving factors in his interest in signing once more with the Dodgers. However, with a daughter close to starting school, Bellinger wanted the consistency that a long-term deal would bring, while the Dodgers were looking to sign an outfielder to a shorter-term contract.

Bellinger ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, earning a five-year, $162.5 million deal.

This season, Bellinger has bested Tucker statistically, batting .255 with 11 home runs and 52 RBIs to Tucker's seven homers, 47 RBIs and .240 batting average.

Bellinger added that he hopes to see the Dodgers once more in the World Series at the end of the 2026 season, but affirmed that his focus is on getting the Yankees, whose 55-44 record has them at second place in the AL East, to October.

“Ultimately, for me, I just want to get back to the World Series,” Bellinger said. “You can’t control [what happens in] the National League, but, for me, I can control how we get there. That’s my goal.”

Bellinger began his career in Los Angeles, spending six seasons with the Dodgers and earning two All-Star selections and the 2019 NL MVP award while winning the 2020 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a 2020 shoulder injury impacted his offensive production for two years, the Dodgers decided to non-tender Bellinger, and he signed with the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2023 season. He revitalized his career in Chicago, and has now returned to All-Star form in New York.

Despite not remaining with the Dodgers, Bellinger said there's no bad blood lingering between him and LA.

“There’s nothing but love and respect between us,” he said. “I think we accomplished some amazing things. I know, for me, I think about the good memories over there. We had a lot of them.”

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