Dodgers Lineup vs Yankees: Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman Out for Sunday Night Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep their series against the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Dodgers took a dramatic series opener, 2-1, behind a Max Muncy go-ahead home run and a great defensive play in the eighth inning to get the potential tying run out at home.

Then, after Saturday's game was postponed due to rain, the Dodgers won Sunday's first game behind a dominant pitching performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto threw the first complete game of his regular season career, allowing two runs over nine innings with seven strikeouts.

Offensively, the Dodgers scored eight runs on 10 hits without hitting a home run. They'll look to keep the offense going on Sunday Night Baseball before they travel to Philadelphia for three games.

Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup on Sunday

The Dodgers have decided to go with a bullpen game for Sunday night's game, and Yamamoto put them in a great position to do just that.

With the Dodgers having the impromptu off day on Saturday and Yamamoto going the distance on Sunday morning, everyone should be available for Sunday night's game.

Right-handed pitcher Will Klein will act as the opener for LA. He has a 2.41 ERA across 37.1 innings this season.

Opposite Klein will be left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who has a 4.14 EA across 24 appearances (37 innings) this season. He spent part of 2023 and 2024 with the Dodgers.

Dodgers Call Up Kyle Hurt as 27th Man

Both teams are allowed to call up a 27th man for the doubleheader. The Dodgers are calling up right-hander Kyle Hurt as an additional pitcher.

Hurt was recently demoted after struggling in his last two outings before the break, giving up six runs across 2.2 innings. He has a 4.88 ERA over 31.1 innings this year.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Miguel Rojas, 2B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

How to Watch Dodgers vs Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees on Sunday, July 19 is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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