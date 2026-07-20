Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Shut Down, LA Expected to Pursue Multiple Trade Upgrades, Series Win vs Yankees
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees, 8-2, on Sunday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader to close out the series in the Bronx.
Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman each had a multi-hit game while Ohtani, Edman and Freddie Freeman added a pair of RBIs as well.
Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamto tossed his first career complete game in a regular season contest with seven strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs across a 102-pitch masterpiece. Not only was the ace doing productive things on the mound, but he saved the bullpen some innings with the second game of a doubleheader looming.
In the second of game, the Dodgers fell to the Yankees, 2-1, and dropped to 63-37 on the year.
Former Dodger Cody Bellinger got the scoring started in the first inning for New York, but a Tommy Edman eighth inning solo shot tied things up.
On the pitching side of things, it was a planned bullpen game for the Dodgers led by right-hander Will Klein, who allowed an earned run on three hits in the first inning. The rest of the bullpen held the Yankees scoreless (and hitless aside from three surrendered by Jack Dreyer) until the eighth inning.
It was Evan Phillips who gave up a solo home run to Jazz Chisholm Jr. that eventually decided the game.
Ahead of the first game, manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani will be shut down from pitching for "some time."
“The rotation can keep going forward without Shohei, for the time being,” Roberts said. “I can’t speak to how long that’s going to be.”
Because of Ohtani's injury — as well as the one to catcher Will Smith — the Dodgers are now reportedly searching for a few different avenues to upgrade their squad ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. A top MLB insider reported that the back-to-back defending champions will likely try to find replacements in both departments.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Remove Shohei Ohtani From Rotation Indefinitely in Major Injury Announcement
Dodgers Suddenly Expected to Target 2 Key Areas at Trade Deadline Due to Injuries
Dodgers Plan to Manage Shohei Ohtani's Workload More in Second Half
Dodgers Lineup vs Yankees: Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman Out for Sunday Night Baseball
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