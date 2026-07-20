Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Shut Down, LA Expected to Pursue Multiple Trade Upgrades, Series Win vs Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees, 8-2, on Sunday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader to close out the series in the Bronx.

Shohei Ohtani, Max Muncy and Tommy Edman each had a multi-hit game while Ohtani, Edman and Freddie Freeman added a pair of RBIs as well.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamto tossed his first career complete game in a regular season contest with seven strikeouts, no walks and two earned runs across a 102-pitch masterpiece. Not only was the ace doing productive things on the mound, but he saved the bullpen some innings with the second game of a doubleheader looming.

In the second of game, the Dodgers fell to the Yankees, 2-1, and dropped to 63-37 on the year.

Former Dodger Cody Bellinger got the scoring started in the first inning for New York, but a Tommy Edman eighth inning solo shot tied things up.

On the pitching side of things, it was a planned bullpen game for the Dodgers led by right-hander Will Klein, who allowed an earned run on three hits in the first inning. The rest of the bullpen held the Yankees scoreless (and hitless aside from three surrendered by Jack Dreyer) until the eighth inning.

It was Evan Phillips who gave up a solo home run to Jazz Chisholm Jr. that eventually decided the game.

Ahead of the first game, manager Dave Roberts announced that Ohtani will be shut down from pitching for "some time."

“The rotation can keep going forward without Shohei, for the time being,” Roberts said. “I can’t speak to how long that’s going to be.”

Because of Ohtani's injury — as well as the one to catcher Will Smith — the Dodgers are now reportedly searching for a few different avenues to upgrade their squad ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. A top MLB insider reported that the back-to-back defending champions will likely try to find replacements in both departments.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Remove Shohei Ohtani From Rotation Indefinitely in Major Injury Announcement

Dodgers Suddenly Expected to Target 2 Key Areas at Trade Deadline Due to Injuries

Dodgers Plan to Manage Shohei Ohtani's Workload More in Second Half

Dodgers Lineup vs Yankees: Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman Out for Sunday Night Baseball

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers plan to manage Shohei Ohtani's workload more in the second half of the season👀👀



He's already been shut down from pitching for the time being and could potentially be managed as the DH too⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/52yT03H9aI — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 19, 2026

First Major League hit for Eliezer Alfonzo! pic.twitter.com/FBnXT3wSTO — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 20, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto just went into Yankee Stadium and threw the first complete game of his regular season career.



With the Dodgers playing a doubleheader today and using a bullpen game, this was unbelievable from Yamamoto.



The Dodgers won the series and go for the sweep tonight. pic.twitter.com/eKPdZowi9A — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 19, 2026

7 Ks in Yoshinobu's first career regular season complete game! pic.twitter.com/ahiNN8pqBR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2026

Five runs in a New York minute. pic.twitter.com/ZLV1iXUi5W — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2026

Andy Pages' RBI double extends the lead to 3-1 in the fifth. He has 67 runs batted in this season. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) July 19, 2026

That was some aggressive base running from Shohei Ohtani, who took a big step directly on first base and jammed his bad left knee into it.



Ohtani seems to be OK in the dugout, but the Dodgers likely don't want to see him running so hard on his bad knee. pic.twitter.com/iZdGSz4b3o — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 20, 2026

Wishing a happy 104th birthday to the incredible Rachel Robinson. 💙 pic.twitter.com/WOmGE9GZe2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2026

Two-spot to start the morning! pic.twitter.com/1hrValKzOX — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 19, 2026

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